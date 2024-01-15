Ursuline, Dedham girls’ hockey team up for special cause

On Jan. 4, mother and son returned home after completing phase one of a seven-step treatment plan at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. On Monday afternoon, at center ice of a festive Jim Roche Arena in West Roxbury, Owen dropped the puck for a matchup between the Ursuline and Dedham varsity girls’ hockey teams.

Owen Noonan, the 4-year-old son of Ursuline Academy junior varsity girls’ hockey coach Lauren Noonan, was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in late November.

“Lauren is such a staple in our program. She gives everything for the hockey team,” said McManus, a goalie. “We really wanted to show our support and help raise as much money as we could.”

So, they decided to paint Roche Arena orange — literally.

The ice sheet was lined with a stripe of orange, the color of the leukemia ribbon. The host Bears traded in their signature forest green jerseys for special white-and-orange ones and donned orange hair ribbons and stick tape.

“It was really cool to see them take the initiative … with no hesitation,” Ursuline varsity coach Nora Kate O’Brien said. “It showed a lot of maturity and a sense of community. We have two rivalry teams here together for the same cause, which is so cool to see.”

The lobby was plastered with orange balloons and the crowd, which wrapped all the way around the ice, was decked in orange beanies and sweaters, as well as the custom T-shirts the team ordered and sold at the event.

“This is the largest crowd I’ve ever seen at a hockey game,” said Ursuline AD Mike O’Connor.

Ursuline and and Dedham matchups are usually more exciting than regular games, but that wasn’t the only reason the Bears picked the game for the fundraiser.

When Noonan was a senior captain at Milton, Christine Gurskis was her coach. Gurskis is now at the helm at Dedham, and the two skate together with O’Brien on a women’s rec team.

“Even way back then, after only having her for a year, I knew she was a special person,” Gurskis said. “So when the girls said something about doing this for our game, I knew what they were going to say, and before they even got it out, I said, ‘Yes, yes, yes.’ ”

In turn, the captains of each team welcomed Owen onto the ice to drop the first puck. At the end of the game, Owen rejoined the teams on the ice and got fist-bumped by every player.

The game, which featured basket raffles and a 50/50, came after an impromptu bake sale at Ursuline shortly after Owen’s diagnosis. The Bears also began sporting the hair ribbons and stick tape just days after they heard the news — even before Lauren knew about the leukemia ribbon’s color.

“I’m emotionally overwhelmed by the amount of support we’ve had. It’s really nice to see the kids be so involved,” Noonan said. “A day or two after his diagnosis, they all had orange ribbons on their helmets. It was the last thing I expected. I didn’t even know the orange ribbon was for leukemia yet, and they already have them on their helmets.”

Though Dedham beat Ursuline 6-2, the energy on the bench (and in the stands) never wavered.

Ursuline raised over $10,000 at the game. The proceeds of both events will go to the Noonan family to help with Owen’s treatment costs or to a charity of the family’s choosing.

“At Ursuline, our motto is serviam, ‘to serve,’ and you try to instill into the girls to give something back,” O’Connor said. “I think this is right along those lines.”

