BC looks like the team to beat as Women’s Beanpot begins Tuesday

“This is something that we’ve talked about as a group of four schools for quite a while,” said Boston College coach Katie Crowley. “To have that come to reality I think is going to be a huge step for women’s hockey .”

For the first time, the Women’s Beanpot championship rounds will be held at TD Garden , just like the men’s Beanpot has been since its second edition in 1954. It was an idea first written about in the Globe in February 1984 thanks to a suggestion by then-Harvard women’s coach John Dooley, and 40 years later, it finally has come to fruition.

The Beanpot is a bright spot in the long grind of the second half of the women’s college hockey season. This year, the dates shine even brighter.

The Eagles (12-7-3) enter Tuesday’s first round at Harvard’s Bright-Landry Hockey Center the favorites to win their first title since 2018. BC finished as runner-up the last two years, falling to Harvard and Northeastern. Currently tops in Hockey East, the Eagles solved the goal-scoring issue that plagued them last season, thanks to a stellar line featuring senior Caroline Goffredo, graduate student Sammy Smigliani, and freshman Sammy Taber.

“We’re all playmakers,” said Taber, a Tewksbury native who was named the Hockey Commissioners Association’s December Rookie of the Month. “Our creativity stands out.”

Taber is second in Hockey East scoring with 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists) and is the top scorer among the Beanpot teams. Her team is second in scoring in the league, with 66 goals so far. The Eagles also have done well against Boston University, their first-round opponent. Using five goal scorers, BC won their Nov. 17 matchup, 5-3.

BU (9-10-2) is in a rebuilding year under new coach Tara Watchorn, but there have been glimmers of promise. The Terriers’ competitiveness has vastly improved over the last two Beanpots. Like BC, their scoring potential has vastly improved, especially thanks to sophomore transfer Luisa Welcke, who went on a four-game goal-scoring tear before being stopped Saturday at UConn. Alex Law, the team’s top freshman coming into the season, has started to find her stride and will be difficult for the Eagles to contain.

Where the Terriers struggle is defense, having allowed 62 goals. Which goalie gets the Beanpot start will be a tough call. Junior Callie Shanahan returned from an offseason injury Friday, only to have a tough outing against New Hampshire. But the other goalies, Alexa Mastes and Mari Pietersen, have had their own struggles.

In the late semifinal, 2023 Beanpot champion Northeastern will face Harvard. After a tough first half that saw them drop four of seven games in November, the Huskies (13-9-1) are on the rebound.

Much of their recent success has come off the stick of junior forward Skylar Irving, who leads the team with 20 points. Sophomore defender Jules Constantinople also is playing some of the best hockey of her young career, scoring the tying goal in an eventual win against Yale on Jan. 2, and making 38 blocks this season.

Gwyneth Philips’s superb goaltending also gives the Huskies an edge. Last year’s Bertagna Award winner as the Beanpot’s top netminder, she stopped 53 of the 55 shots in the tournament. This season, the graduate student continues her stretch as one of the game’s top goalies, with a 1.18 goals-against average and .954 save percentage.

Like BU, Harvard enters the Beanpot looking to build for the future. New coach Laura Bellamy backstopped the Crimson four times in the Beanpot, winning the Bertagna Award in 2010.

“Playing in this is so fun,” said Bellamy. “The two that I was a part of winning at Harvard I have such good memories from. It’s fun that we get to host it this year.”

Despite their 3-14-1 record, things are beginning to jell for the new-look Crimson. Andover’s Gwyn Lapp leads the team in scoring and has six goals in her last seven games.

Harvard is starting to show complete effort in all three periods, an improvement over the fall. It outshot No. 11 Princeton, 17-3, in the third period Saturday.

Junior Alex Pellicci continues to do yeoman work in net for the Crimson, who are still finding their defensive identity. If the Huskies were to fall back into their bad habits from earlier in the season, Pellicci’s experience and Lapp’s scoring spark could keep things close for the Crimson.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.