Houthi missile hits US-owned vessel

In Gaza on Monday, Hamas said two of the hostages captured Oct. 7 had been killed in Israeli airstrikes and released images that appeared to show their bodies, but the Israeli military cast doubt on the claim.

The attack was the latest in the Red Sea and nearby waters by the Iranian-backed militia, which has claimed it is acting in response to the Israeli military response in the Gaza Strip. The attacks have disrupted a vital trade route to and from the Suez Canal and prompted US-led airstrikes last week.

An antiship ballistic missile fired by Houthi fighters struck a US-owned cargo vessel off Yemen on Monday, but the ship and its crew were not seriously harmed, according to the US military’s Central Command.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, chief spokesperson for the Israeli military, said at a news briefing that at least one of the hostages was not killed by its forces. “That’s a Hamas lie,” he said. He did not address the fate of the other hostage.

“We are investigating the event and its circumstances,” he added.

The claim of the hostages’ deaths, in a video released by Hamas’s military wing, came after two taunting messages from the group promising news Monday about the fate of three hostages — the two it later said were killed, and a third it said was injured.

A senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel declined to comment on the video, but the Israeli government has condemned such messages as psychological warfare.

It was not possible to determine when or where any scenes in the video were recorded.

The US military said in a post that the missile from Yemen struck the Gibraltar Eagle, a bulk carrier flagged to the Marshall Islands, but caused no significant damage or injuries. The ship had been headed toward the Suez Canal, but turned around Monday, according to data from Marine Traffic, which provides real-time information about the positions of ships.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, the operator of the Gibraltar Eagle, said the vessel was carrying steel products about 100 miles offshore in the Gulf of Aden when it was hit by an “unidentifiable projectile.”

“As a result of the impact, the vessel suffered limited damage to a cargo hold but is stable and is heading out of the area,” the company said in a statement.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement Monday that the group had carried out a military operation targeting an American ship in the Gulf of Aden with “a number” of missiles. The Houthis acted “in defense of the Palestinian people in Gaza, who are being exposed, until this moment, to the most horrific type of massacres by the Zionist entity,” he said.

The group considers “all American and British ships” to be enemy targets, he said, and warned that its response “is coming.”

The strike came a day after the United States said that it had shot down a missile fired by Houthi fighters at one of its Navy ships in the Red Sea, one of the first skirmishes between the two sides since the United States attacked the militia inside Yemen.

The US-led strikes began in Yemen on Friday in response to more than two dozen Houthi attacks on freight ships around the Red Sea in recent weeks. American and British officials said the strikes, intended to degrade the Houthis’ ability to keep attacking shipping, were aimed at radar stations, missile launch sites, and other military targets.

The Houthis have launched four antiship cruise or ballistic missiles in four separate attacks since the US-led strikes began last week. Senior US military officials are bracing for a much larger Houthi retaliatory attack, and are preparing a set of escalating military responses, should President Biden order more strikes.

The military actions of the Houthis have stirred fears that the Israel-Hamas conflict will spread further into the Middle East. But even as the United States and its allies attacked Houthi sites in Yemen, for now it appears both the United States and Iran are taking care not to put their forces in direct combat.

Yet analysts say the shock waves from the Israel-Hamas conflict are widening, threatening global shipping and energy supplies. “It doesn’t look like we are headed for an off-ramp,” said Helima Croft, head of commodities at RBC Capital Markets, an investment bank. “There is still a real wake-up risk that we could see this spreading to Iran,” added Croft, who is a former CIA analyst.

Corey Ranslem, CEO of Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm based in London, said his company had advised all clients to avoid both the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden because of the high likelihood of future attacks. Traffic in the area was already down roughly 40 percent to 50 percent over the past week from its usual levels, he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.