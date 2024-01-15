See photos and videos of Iceland’s erupting volcano

For the second time within a month, a volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland early Sunday morning, with molten rock flowing toward a nearby town.
Increased seismic activity around the area led residents of Grindavik, Iceland, to evacuate in fear of another volcanic event. Some buildings were set aflame when the lava reached the town, but no injuries were reported.
Residents of the fishing town had similarly evacuated in November, when there was an extreme amount of earthquake activity. A volcano had erupted on Dec. 18, and residents were allowed to return on Dec. 22.
See the photos and videos captured Sunday from the most recent eruption:
Advertisement
🔴🌋 This is the exact moment when new eruption starts at Reykjanes peninsula#Iceland #Reykjanes #Svartsengi #Volcano #Eruption pic.twitter.com/g7IwnkEiPX— Mikko 🌋 (@mikkomag) January 14, 2024
Heroic and successful efforts were made to save working machines close to the edge of the #lava. The machines were being used to construct defensive walls against lava flow into ##Grindavík - the same walls along which workers drove the machinery to safety. pic.twitter.com/e5BvnrbJFS— RÚV English (@RuvEnglish) January 14, 2024
Went to Iceland for our anniversary and my birthday, did not expect to watch a Volcano begin to erupt as we are boarding and taking off #reykjavik #volcano #Grindavik pic.twitter.com/6xx4sjwAUj— Ross (@ross_mcclymont1) January 14, 2024
Emilia Wisniewski can be reached at emilia.wisniewski@globe.com. Follow her @emiliaxski.