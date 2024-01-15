See photos and videos of Iceland’s erupting volcano

For the second time within a month, a volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland early Sunday morning, with molten rock flowing toward a nearby town.

Increased seismic activity around the area led residents of Grindavik, Iceland, to evacuate in fear of another volcanic event. Some buildings were set aflame when the lava reached the town, but no injuries were reported.

Residents of the fishing town had similarly evacuated in November, when there was an extreme amount of earthquake activity. A volcano had erupted on Dec. 18, and residents were allowed to return on Dec. 22.