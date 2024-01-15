fb-pixelIceland volcano erupts, second time in a month Skip to main content

See photos and videos of Iceland's erupting volcano

By Emilia Wisniewski Globe Correspondent,Updated January 15, 2024, 1 hour ago
In this photo provided by Civil Protection taken from the Icelandic Coast Guard's helicopter, a view of lava as the volcano erupts near Grindavík, Iceland, Sunday, Jan. 14.Uncredited/Associated Press

For the second time within a month, a volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland early Sunday morning, with molten rock flowing toward a nearby town.

Increased seismic activity around the area led residents of Grindavik, Iceland, to evacuate in fear of another volcanic event. Some buildings were set aflame when the lava reached the town, but no injuries were reported.

Residents of the fishing town had similarly evacuated in November, when there was an extreme amount of earthquake activity. A volcano had erupted on Dec. 18, and residents were allowed to return on Dec. 22.

See the photos and videos captured Sunday from the most recent eruption:

Lava is seen spewing from a volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula on Sunday.Handout/Getty
Lava flows toward the residential buildings in the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik.HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images
Eruption starts again just north of Grindavik.Micah Garen/Photographer: Micah Garen/Getty
Aerial view shows emergency personnel using diggers to build a protective wall trying to prevent flowing lava to reach the centre of Grindavik.HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images
People watch from the north as the volcano erupts near Grindavík.Marco Di Marco/Associated Press
Lava explodes near Grindavik's residential buildings.HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images


Molten lava and smoke are seen near residential buildings.HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images
Media and emergency personnel stand near flowing lava as it is approaching a road on the outskirts of Grindavik.HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images
A building is set on fire by nearby molten lava.Bjorn Steinbekk/Associated Press
A lava stream one day after the volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland.HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images


Emilia Wisniewski can be reached at emilia.wisniewski@globe.com. Follow her @emiliaxski.

