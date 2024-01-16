‘Deep Sky’ takes Bostonians to deep space

IMAX film “ Deep Sky ,” which documents the resounding success of the James Webb Space Telescope project, is now available for viewing at the Mugar Omni Theatre at the Museum of Science . The 40-minute documentary features looks into NASA control rooms, interviews with members of the project, narration from actor Michelle Williams, and stunning photos from the farthest reaches of our universe.

Bostonians can now view the ethereal beauty of deep space like never before.

Using data from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA released an image last month of a Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster, a winking collection of galaxies 4.3 billion light-years from Earth.

Nathaniel Kahn, director of “Deep Sky,” had been filming the project’s progress for nearly 10 years. He sees the telescope not only as a marvel of human achievement, but a semi-lifelike being that audiences can’t help but pull for.

“So many human dreams are contained within this instrument. So many human hands have touched it and fixed it and loved it,” he said. “You feel as if it’s a living being that you’re watching, and you sure as heck hope it survives.”

The main goal of the project was to create a telescope that could see in infrared light and beam back images of distant stars and galaxies that the human eye can’t naturally perceive. There were many challenges, from its launch to navigation to capturing the images, but somehow, it all went without a hitch.

This was never a guarantee — something that Kahn wanted to be sure came across in his film. “We wanted to build a sense of tension so the audience could really appreciate that this is not just a given, it’s a triumph,” he said. “It isn’t a miracle, because the scientists planned for these things, but it feels like a miracle.”

When the pictures first came back to Earth in July 2022, they took the world by storm. Even though the images have been in mass circulation for a while now, Kahn said that his film frames them in a new light, and has seen that translate to audience reactions.

“Seeing them within the context of the story — what we had to go through to get those images — and seeing them on the giant screen feels like a really special thing,” he said. “When those images go up on the giant screen, people gasp at them. They’re like cosmic paintings.”

The "Cosmic Cliffs," a giant collection of dust and gas photographed by the James Webb Space Telescope in July 2022 NASA

Museum of Science patrons will be treated to a special viewing experience: one where you can truly stargaze. The Mugar Omni Theatre boasts New England’s only IMAX dome, and will screen a version of the film specifically meant for its unique canvas. Kahn said that viewing it this way it immerses you in a way that a standard screening doesn’t.

“There’s this ambiguity of space,” he said. “It almost feels like you’re out of body, you’re floating in space. The dome really puts you in these landscapes in a way that I find completely thrilling.”

What Kahn hopes audiences will take away most from “Deep Sky,” aside from its gorgeous visuals, is what humans can achieve through collaboration, no matter how daunting the project.

“We really are united as human beings on this small planet, wandering a universe that we barely understand,” he said. “If we can work with each other toward common goals, anything is possible.”

For more information about tickets and screening times, visit https://www.mos.org/explore/omni/deep-sky

Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.