Even with new twists, ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ remains a respite

“All Creatures Great and Small” is like a blankie for adults, a security blanket that softly soothes and centers. It’s the Linus of TV lineups, the Sunday batch of chicken soup, as it delivers kindness, loyalty, simplicity, and, at a time when our relationship with the environment is strained, a deep respect for the natural world. I’ve said it before: The “Masterpiece” series, which returned to GBH 2 for season 4 earlier this month, is a TV vaccine against cynicism and despair.
This season is a little different from those before it, as World War II alters the veterinary practice set in the spectacular dales and farms of Northern England. Tristan, always a source of humor, does not appear, as he is serving as a vet in the Army. Later in the season, Siegfried hires a veterinary student who brings his own comic flourishes — but the absence of Tristan, and the concern about him, nonetheless changes the tone at Skeldale House. Siegfried is especially grumpy without his brother nearby, or is that just the fact that he has given up cigarettes for Lent?
Other big twists come along this season that shift the dynamics among the characters, but I don’t want to spoil any of them. “All Creatures Great and Small” isn’t driven by plots, really, but still, it’s a pleasure to see them unfold in their own gradual and bittersweet ways. The series premiered during the pandemic, and it was praised for offering viewers an escape from all the health- and loneliness-related stress. But even without a pandemic, it’s just what the doctor ordered.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.