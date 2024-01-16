Even with new twists, ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ remains a respite

“All Creatures Great and Small” is like a blankie for adults, a security blanket that softly soothes and centers. It’s the Linus of TV lineups, the Sunday batch of chicken soup, as it delivers kindness, loyalty, simplicity, and, at a time when our relationship with the environment is strained, a deep respect for the natural world. I’ve said it before: The “Masterpiece” series, which returned to GBH 2 for season 4 earlier this month, is a TV vaccine against cynicism and despair.

This season is a little different from those before it, as World War II alters the veterinary practice set in the spectacular dales and farms of Northern England. Tristan, always a source of humor, does not appear, as he is serving as a vet in the Army. Later in the season, Siegfried hires a veterinary student who brings his own comic flourishes — but the absence of Tristan, and the concern about him, nonetheless changes the tone at Skeldale House. Siegfried is especially grumpy without his brother nearby, or is that just the fact that he has given up cigarettes for Lent?