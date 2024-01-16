James Taylor returning to Tanglewood for two shows in July

Sweet Baby James is taking the turnpike to Lenox this summer for a pair of concerts at Tanglewood.

James Taylor and his All-Star Band will take the stage on July 3 and July 4 at 8 p.m. in the Koussevitzky Music Shed in what will be the artist’s 50th and 51st performances at Tanglewood, making him one of its most frequent guests of all time. This summer also marks the 50th anniversary of Taylor’s first Tanglewood performance, as his first concert took place on July 30, 1974.

Fireworks over the Stockbridge Bowl will follow the July 4 performance, and all proceeds will be donated back to Tanglewood by Taylor and his wife, Kim.