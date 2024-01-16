When haunted houses aren’t just about the dead

Haunted houses are often a proxy for domestic unrest and family secrets — think of Jack Torrance’s alcoholic raging and the dead woman in Room 237 — but fears and troubles change, and every generation’s issues are embodied anew. This latest wave of haunted real estate tales could be chalked up to quarantine, when scores of writers were doomed to languish in their homes. But there’s something else afoot in a few of these stories, and it has to do with women: mothers and daughters, and the conflict of generations between them.

If you line up the most popular horror novels of 2023, you’ll see a lot of houses. Houses on covers, the word “house” in titles: “The Spite House,” “Fever House,” “The Night House.” On the fronts of books, these demonic domiciles shapeshift from schoolhouses to vacation rentals to English manors.

In Grady Hendrix’s “How to Sell a Haunted House,” leading lady Louise Joyner returns to her childhood home after both of her parents die suddenly. The staunchly pragmatic Louise was often at odds with her kooky mom, who jazzed up her life of full-time childrearing by starting a Christian puppet ministry. Their shared propensities for secrecy and denial lay fertile ground for spookiness, though Louise — attacked by her mother’s taxidermy squirrels the day after her parents’ funeral — convinces herself that the ambush must have been an actual squirrel infestation.

Sam Montgomery, the heroine of “A House with Good Bones,” by T. Kingfisher, is likewise keen to rationalize her own weird experiences in her mother’s house, which used to be owned by her grandmother. Gran Mae, whose weapon of choice was Southern gentility, has been dead for almost 20 years, so Sam is surprised when her foulmouthed, free-spirit mom suddenly emulates her. “I don’t believe in ghosts,” Sam narrates. “And if they do exist, they show up in old Gothic manors and crumbling farmhouses, not cookie-cutter tract housing in the middle of a subdivision.”

Margaret Hartman definitely believes in ghosts. Her old Victorian is full of them, but it’s her dream house, so she’s not leaving. Carissa Orlando’s “The September House” is the only novel in this trio told from the mother’s perspective rather than her daughter’s, but Margaret is constantly at odds with her hard-headed only child, Katherine. Katherine insists on visiting the house in September, its most active month, putting Margaret in a bit of a pickle. She’s been hiding the haunts from Katherine, along with the fact that her husband, Hal, has been missing for weeks.

While family secrets and rationalist naysaying are hallmarks of most haunted house narratives, it’s notable that, in these books, these dynamics exist between modern mothers and daughters. Just as the property and family histories passed down in each novel are not as benign as they seem, so too are each generation’s expectations of women. These fictional daughters are all millennials, aged between 29 and 39, whose mothers became mothers in the wake of second-wave feminism, which propelled women out of the house and into the workplace.

But as any young woman these days knows, having both a rich home life and professional fulfillment — “having it all,” or at least having a house — has become something of a holy grail, thanks to inflation and wage stagnation.

And perhaps as a result, Louise, Sam, and Katherine are all successful career women, but their home lives are sparse. Louise works in tech design and is a single mom; Katherine is a single finance executive. Sam, also single, is an entomologist specializing in archeological digs. Her work is scattershot, the academic pay underwhelming. She lives with multiple roommates in Tucson.

Louise chooses to have a baby alone. Sam doesn’t want kids, and isn’t sure she wants a husband. All of them have a lot of family baggage to unpack if they want to pursue healthy relationships; and given how domestic life went for their mothers, they have few models of emotional success to emulate. (After all, their moms’ houses are haunted for a reason.)

When Betty Friedan published “The Feminine Mystique” in1963, she certainly couldn’t have foreseen the economic woes — the inflation rates and the slow crawl of minimum wage — that have kept a new generation of young women from attaining the kind of fulfillment promised by second-wave feminism. Yet the expectations of an older generation still hang heavy over millennials, who feel the pressure both to marry and achieve the kind of financial success that allows one to buy a home — indeed, to start a home or relationship at all. No wonder such a generation refers to their dogs as their children and obsesses over homesteaders on Instagram.

It’s this struggle between generational realities that is the true haunt of horror novels like “The September House,” “A House with Good Bones,” and “How to Sell a Haunted House.” Poltergeists make for dramatic set dressing, to be sure, but the underlying battle is between mothers and their millennial daughters, whose disparate access to domestic bliss further tautens these tales of supernatural drama. The past is past, they say; there’s no mother model to save you. Time to put on your big girl rosary and exorcize those demons.

Lena Wilson is a writer who lives in New York with her girlfriend and their two dogs, Young Neil and Knives.