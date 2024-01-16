Barstool Sports CEO Erika Ayers Badan steps down

Ayers Badan said in an email to staff that Barstool’s revenue surged by more than 5,000 percent since she joined the company as its first CEO in 2016.

“We grew the company into something I don’t think anybody ever thought possible or probable,” Ayers Badan said in a video posted to X . “I think the expectations or desire that Barstool would fail were really high. And I think we defied that.”

Erika Ayers Badan, the CEO of the popular but oft-criticized media company Barstool Sports, announced on Tuesday that she is stepping down from the role.

That revenue growth came as Barstool, founded in Massachusetts but now based in New York, expanded its business beyond its blogging roots. The company now has partnerships with brands such as the New Amsterdam liquor company, which makes the popular Pink Whitney vodka with Barstool. Barstool also has dozens of podcasts and an extensive merchandise store.

During her tenure, Barstool also entered the sports betting industry when Penn Entertainment acquired a 36 percent stake in the media company for $163 million in a cash and stock deal in January 2020. It then bought the remaining stake in February 2023 for $388 million.

But its full ownership of Barstool would be short-lived.

In August, Penn announced that it had sold Barstool back to its founder, Dave Portnoy, for just $1. At the same time, Penn announced it would pay more than $1.5 billion to ESPN to license its brand for sports betting products. The deal resulted in the end of the company’s Barstool Sportsbook, which has been rebranded ESPN Bet.

Barstool has faced periodic controversy over statements by staff, including Portnoy, that critics saw as offensive.

Portnoy said that Ayers Badan “was everything I dreamed she’d be and more in a CEO” on X. In response to an email seeking comment on Ayers Badan’s exit from Barstool, Portnoy wrote only, “[Expletive] the Boston Globe.”

Ayers Badan said she would continue to help Portnoy and will spend some time figuring out what to do next.

“I feel like the work I came here to do is done,” Ayers Badan said in the video on X, referring to the sale to Penn and then later to Portnoy. “I’m so proud of it.”

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him @aidanfitzryan.