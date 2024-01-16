We don’t have a lot of babies in Mass. Here’s how that will impact the economy.

Another reason is that life here isn’t built around parents. It’s a fight to get a slot in a day care, and plenty of public pre-Ks and kindergartens are half-day programs (raise your hand if you get off of work at noon).

First, and probably foremost, the state is crazy expensive. In the Boston area, scaling up from an apartment to a home can pose a challenge even to families with six-figure incomes.

There are lots of reasons why people in Massachusetts don’t have many kids.

So perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Massachusetts has the fourth-lowest fertility rate in the nation.

We also have a lot of highly educated women who wait to have children. Though the average age at which women in the US have a first child is just over 27, women in Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties — three of the largest counties in the state — are much more likely to have a child in their late 30s than in their late 20s (nearly twice as likely in Suffolk). And the later you start, the less time there is to have a second or third child.

So, in a country where the number of children per woman has plummeted in the last 15 years — it’s now well below replacement level — Massachusetts is on the leading edge of the low-fertility trend.

Which is why we’re also on the leading edge of a grand experiment. Americans have never had so few children, and the falloff is happening very quickly. By 2020, according to Pew, Americans were having nearly 16 percent fewer children than they had in the years between 2000 and 2010. In several local counties — including Berkshire, Franklin, Barnstable, and Hampden — there are now more deaths than births every year.

(New Englanders have some of the fewest kids in the country. Vermont and Rhode Island, respectively, top the list, and Maine and New Hampshire come in just after Massachusetts at 5 and 6. The highest fertility rates are in North and South Dakota.)

But what happens to an economy when the next generation is smaller than the one before it? Who will consume goods and services? What happens when more and more of the population is over 50? And when older adults have fewer children to help them as they age?

A person walks down a hallway in the Blaire House nursing home in Tewksbury. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“It’s a recipe for inhibited economic growth,” says Mark Melnik, the director of economic and public policy research at the UMass Donahue Institute. He says that as the number of people looking for jobs dwindles, companies can’t grow at the pace that they’d like to. The low labor supply means everything moves at a slower pace. Even now, he notes, “job growth is cooling, and it’s a demographic issue.”

But that doesn’t mean residents’ demand for services will cool. Indeed, as we have fewer kids, we encounter a devilishly hard problem: Who will take care of the aging population, as people require more services? As 50-somethings turn into 60-something retirees, they will need workers to provide medical care, plow their driveways, and mow their lawns.

Kenneth Johnson has been studying demography for decades, and he can tell you the worries he hears from folks in countries with a lot of older people and very few young people: “Who’s going to staff the volunteer fire department? Who are going to be the EMTs?”

Maternity wards close, he says. Schools shutter and regionalize. Colleges shrink, merge, or shut down. And young adults start questioning whether it makes sense to go into teaching, given that there are likely to be fewer and fewer jobs.

“People say demography is destiny,” notes Johnson, a professor of sociology and a senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire. “I think that’s coming home to different people in different ways.”

One of those ways is the availability of workers. For the 30 years between 1990 and 2020, as the US population grew more than 30 percent, Massachusetts saw a 15 percent growth in its labor force, according to Melnik. But things are about to slow way down. He says projections are for our labor force to grow just 6.7 percent between 2020 and 2050. Fewer workers means fewer services for everyone.

So what can we do? There are really only two options: Keep the people we’ve got, or get more people to come here. (We could try to convince people to have more babies, but fertility trends in richer countries — from South Korea to Italy — suggest that’s nearly impossible.)

How well are we doing keeping the people we’ve got? Not super well. In 2022, the South was the fastest-growing region in the US. They gained nearly 1.4 million people, while the Northeast lost just over 200,000.

“The story for Massachusetts is outmigration,” says Susan Strate, the senior program manager of the population estimates program at the Donahue Institute. “It’s always been backfilled through immigration.”

Though Massachusetts gained population last year — something that hadn’t happened since 2020 — that gain came primarily from international immigration. While nearly 40,000 residents pulled up stakes, more than 50,000 arrived from other countries.

Soon, though, other demographic trends may contribute to the state’s outflows.

Strate worries that Millennials — many of whom are now in their early 30s — are fast approaching the moment when they may want to have kids and buy a house. Their demand for housing is likely to collide with Baby Boomers’ desire to age in place.

Though Boomers may increasingly leave their homes by 2030 or 2035, that move may come too late for Millennials, who already face a massive housing shortage in the state. “You have to wonder if the life stage of Millennials will clash with the housing market,” Strate says. “Which poses two questions: Will the housing market restrict family formation? Or will it make people move out?” Either way, we’re looking at a continued suppression of the Massachusetts fertility rate.

Part of the reason that places like Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee have grown so rapidly in recent years — while California, New York, and Massachusetts have lost residents — is that the housing stock is cheaper and more plentiful. And parents can find a place for their growing families.

So if our fertility rate is destined to remain amongst the lowest in the nation, what can we do? Is the health of our economy dependent on immigration? Well, yes.

Strate notes that in 1910, more than 30 percent of the state’s population was foreign-born. By 2020, it had dipped below 17 percent. And she says you’re already seeing the impacts of that on businesses that simply can’t staff up the way they want to.

Over the last 30 years, Melnik says, 80 percent of our labor growth has been from people born in other countries. “It’s incredibly ironic because at the very moment that we should be thinking more proactively about the role of immigration in growing our economy, it has become a bit of a political football.”

Because of the controversy around immigration, states will increasingly fight amongst themselves to attract families. And states with older populations — like Massachusetts — will need to spend a growing chunk of their budgets on services for older residents, creating the possibility of a downward spiral. If a town is shrinking, and its expenditure on schools and afterschool programs is dwindling, young people may think twice about starting a family there.

This isn’t a future that anyone wants to think about. It’s a future that involves incredibly difficult choices. But unless something changes radically, that future is coming. And demographics will indeed prove to be destiny.

