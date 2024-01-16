Greater Boston housing market still frozen — and it’s not just the weather

Just 682 single-family homes sold in the region last month, a 24.6 percent drop from December 2022, according to new figures out Tuesday from the Greater Boston Association of Realtors. Condominium sales dropped too. In GBAR’s coverage area, which includes much of Greater Boston except for the North and South Shores, only 582 condos sold in December, a 19.5 percent drop from the year prior.

Greater Boston’s housing market, which has already been effectively frozen for the better part of a year , shifted down another gear in December. While the wintertime is typically the least active season for home sales, last month was still a new low.

Just about every other metric that encapsulates the current moment in the housing market is trending in the wrong direction. Prices are still increasing year over year: the median-priced single-family house sold for $800,000 last month, an 8 percent increase from the $740,000 median recorded in the same month in 2022. New listings are down too. So are new pending sales and active inventory.

It was the same story across Massachusetts. Statewide, single-family home sales dropped 18.4 percent in December from the same time in 2022, according to data from the Warren Group, a real estate analytics firm.

What does that all mean? Would-be sellers are not listing homes right now, leaving buyers without much to do but wait.

“The market lost a lot of its luster once mortgage rates topped seven percent this summer, and that’s led to a steady decline in sales and listings in recent months, which meant there was little to buy or sell in December,” said GBAR President Jared Wilk, a broker with Compass in Wellesley. “Many buyers were forced to sit on the sidelines this fall due to affordability issues. We’ve also seen plenty of owners opt against selling their homes in order to avoid taking on a higher interest-rate loan.”

There are two main culprits for the current state of the market: interest rates, and the region’s massive housing supply shortage. Since interest rates started to shoot up in early 2022, many homeowners have been discouraged from selling by the prospect of buying something new at a higher mortgage rate. The vast majority of current homeowners have mortgage rates well below the current average.

Rates have dipped slightly in recent months, but are still high compared with the rates borrowers have enjoyed for more than a decade. Last week, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.66 percent, according to Freddie Mac, more than twice where it sat two years ago.

Combine that dynamic with the huge shortage of homes and housing production in the region, and you have a lot of interested buyers competing for very few homes at painfully high prices.

“The decline in sales reflects the loss of purchasing power buyers have experienced, and the urgent need we have for more housing in our region,” said Wilk. “There might be fewer buyers in the market now than in recent years, but they still far outnumber the inventory of listings for sale, and this imbalance is allowing the price growth to continue to the benefit of home sellers. The lack of inventory remains our biggest issue.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.