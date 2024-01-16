John Fish and Stephen Weiner settle 2019 lawsuit over failed condo project

The one-sentence confirmation marked the end of a battle that pitted two prominent and well-respected players in local real estate development. Fish is chief executive of Suffolk Construction, the region’s largest general contractor. Weiner made his name developing the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Boston and shopping centers throughout the suburbs.

“The parties have resolved their claims against each other and have agreed not to comment further,” each side said on Monday in identical statements to the Globe. Neither side would discuss settlement terms.

After more than four years of conflicting claims, depositions, and embarrassing disclosures, John Fish and Stephen Weiner, former friends and business partners, have settled their nasty legal fight over an aborted plan to build an $800 million luxury condominium tower in the Back Bay.

The men were so close that Fish once hired Weiner’s son Adam to give him construction experience. Some prominent business leaders worried that their schism reflected badly on Boston, an ugly conflict more common in brash New York than in the more buttoned-up world of New England real estate.

The legal fight erupted in October 2019, when Fish sued Stephen and Adam Weiner, alleging he lost tens of millions of dollars when, a few months earlier, they backed out of a deal to build the condo tower on Boylston Street near the Hynes Convention Center.

Fish argued that Stephen Weiner was reluctant to backstop $400 million in financing, and that Weiner unilaterally released a statement in August 2019 announcing the project had been scrapped. The construction magnate had invested personally in the project, and Suffolk was slated to build the tower.

Almost a year later the Weiners countersued for fraud and negligent misrepresentation, alleging that Fish falsely said he would be able to obtain all state approvals for the tower by a specific date and on acceptable terms. They said Fish was the one who called off the deal.

Most of the counterclaims were dismissed in March 2021, with Judge Kenneth W. Salinger writing that the Weiners “did not plausibly suggest that Fish either made a false statement of fact or promise he did not intend to perform.”

Shortly after that Fish sued the law firm that had worked on the condo venture, Goulston & Storrs, which also represented Weiner’s development firm in Fish’s first suit. Fish sought more than $300 million, a figure that was more than three times Goulston’s net operating income in 2019.

John Fish and Stephen Weiner have settled their four-year legal battle over a scuttled condo tower they had planned to build on this parcel above the Massachusetts Turnpike along Boylston Street in the Back Bay.

The Goulston lawsuit alleged that senior partner Alan Rottenberg committed “legal malpractice” by advising Weiner behind Fish’s back, while billing both for his time. It also said Rottenberg had an “undisclosed personal financial interest” in Weiner’s firm and was advising his longtime client about getting out of the condo deal even as Fish kept putting money into it.

Goulston settled the claims in June 2022.

More recently, Judge Salinger delivered two setbacks to the Weiners.

In February of last year he ruled that father and son failed to retain evidence even though they knew Fish was likely to sue them. Both deleted emails and texts they “knew or reasonably should have known” might be relevant, the judge said.

Two months later Salinger found that Stephen Weiner had violated long-standing protocol and rules agreed to by both parties by attempting to furtively use “off-camera” documents during his deposition. The judge granted the request by Fish’s lawyers to require Weiner to sit for another 2 1/2 hours of deposition and allow them to raise the issue during trial.

One possible wrinkle arose on the final business day of 2023, when the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office dissolved the entity Fish used to sue the Weiners — JFF Cecilia LLC — after two consecutive years had passed without the LLC’s managers filing an annual report. Several attorneys in Boston told the Globe the matter is likely an oversight. Fish’s law firm, Choate Hall & Stewart, did not confirm whether it intends to reinstate the LLC into good standing with the commonwealth in order to complete the settlement.

