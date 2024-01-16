Gene-editing treatment from Vertex and CRISPR cleared for second rare blood disorder

Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which helped develop Casgevy, estimated that about 1,000 beta thalassemia patients 12 years and older in the country would be eligible for the new treatment, compared with roughly 16,000 sickle cell patients expected to benefit from the medicine.

About five weeks after the Food and Drug Administration greenlighted Casgevy as a breakthrough treatment for sickle cell disease, the agency cleared it for a related condition, beta thalassemia.

Casgevy, the first drug approved in the United States to use the revolutionary gene-editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9, was cleared by regulators on Tuesday to treat a second rare blood disorder.

Casgevy was co-developed by CRISPR Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, but has most of its workforce in Massachusetts. It uses a method to edit DNA first described in a landmark scientific paper 12 years ago by two authors who would win a Nobel Prize in chemistry.

The drug costs $2.2 million per patient for a one-time infusion, making it one of the most expensive medicines ever approved. However, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an independent Boston-based drug-pricing watchdog group, calculated that the drug could cost about that much and be fairly priced given the benefits it would bring to sickle cell patients over a lifetime and to their families.

Britain became the first country to approve Casgevy on Nov. 16, clearing it to treat both sickle-cell disease and beta thalassemia. The FDA approved it for beta thalassemia two months ahead of schedule, according to Reshma Kewalramani, Vertex’s chief executive and president.

Sickle cell is caused by a defective gene and results in abnormal hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying component of red blood cells. The round flexible blood cells deform into a sickle shape and stick to vessel walls. That causes crippling pain that can often only be relieved with opioids and blood transfusions. The disorder can also lead to strokes, damage organs, and cause early death.

Beta thalassemia is a related inherited disorder that causes blood to have less hemoglobin than normal. Casgevy was approved for patients who need frequent blood transfusions and iron chelation therapy, which treats excess iron in the blood. In the United States, the median age of death for such patients is 37 years, according to Vertex.

Whether they have sickle cell or beta thalassemia, recipients of Casgevy must first undergo a grueling regimen of chemotherapy to make room in their blood marrow for their genetically edited stem cells.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.