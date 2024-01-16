Last call for Drizly: Liquor delivery service shutting down

The company disclosed the news to customers in an email on Monday evening: “The dinosaurs. Malt liquor with caffeine in it. Drizly. Turns out, it’s true what they say… all good things must come to an end.”

On Tuesday, Uber Technologies said it was shuttering the service, which it paid $1.1 billion for in 2021.

Pour one out for Drizly, the liquor delivery service founded in a Boston College dorm room 12 years ago.

Uber said the service would close at the end of March and recommended customers order beverages via its main Uber Eats app.

“We’ve decided to close the business and focus on our core Uber Eats strategy of helping consumers get almost anything - from food to groceries to alcohol - all on a single app,” Uber senior vice president Pierre Dimitri Gore-Coty said in an email. “We’re grateful to the Drizly team for their many contributions...as the original industry pioneer.”

The company started in a Boston College dorm room when cofounder Nick Rellas wanted to buy some beer. After researching the regulatory complications, he connected with fellow BC students Justin Robinson and Spencer Frazier to create the service. Local chain Gordon’s Fine Wines and Liquors signed on as the company’s first partner and the service opened for business in February 2013.

Advertisement

Drizly was among many online companies that saw a surge in business at the beginning of the pandemic. Revenue quadrupled in 2020, and the company raised $50 million to fuel further growth.

Uber, which already operated the food delivery service Uber Eats, used its high stock price in 2020 and 2021 to make a series of acquisitions to bolster the drop-off and pick-up business. In addition to paying $1.1 billion for Drizly, 90 percent in stock, Uber also acquired Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal and tried to buy Grubhub.

Advertisement

The shutdown comes a year after Lantern, Drizly’s former marijuana delivery service, shut down. Uber spun off Lantern when it bought Drizly.





Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.