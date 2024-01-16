Washington state sues to block Kroger and Albertsons merger

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday sued to block the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. In the suit filed in King County Superior Court, Ferguson argued that the $25-billion deal would harm consumers and raise prices, The Seattle Times reported. Kroger and Albertsons, which owns the Star Market and Shaw’s chains, have more than 300 locations in the state and account for more than half of its grocery sales, according to the suit. Last year, seeking to clear a path for a merger, Kroger and Albertsons announced plans to sell more than 400 stores and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers, a wholesale grocery supplier, amid concerns about market dominance. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Musk demands more than $80 billion in Tesla shares

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, demanded that the company’s board give him shares worth more than $80 billion if it wants him to continue developing products based on artificial intelligence. Musk said Monday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter that he owns, that he needed to own 25 percent of Tesla to avoid takeovers and have enough control of the company as it develops robots and other AI technology. Musk owns 13 percent of Tesla after selling a substantial portion of his stake to finance his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. The social media site has struggled under his leadership and plunged in value. An additional 12 percent of Tesla would be worth $82 billion at the current share price, effectively recouping Musk’s investment in Twitter — which he has said he regrets — and then some. — NEW YORK TIMES

FINANCE

Goldman’s profit soars more than 50 percent

Goldman Sachs’ profit jumped 51 percent from a year earlier, the investment banks said Tuesday, helped by the strong returns in the overall market in the last three months of the year. However the storied investment bank closed out a difficult 2023 with its profits down nearly a third from 2022, as the bank wrote off its consumer banking franchise and laid off employees in what the bank has called a turnaround year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

UK bankruptcies up in a tough economy

The number of UK companies going bust jumped 14 percent in 2023 as firms collapsed under the weight of higher borrowing costs and weaker economic growth. Retail, construction, and hospitality firms helped to drive total company insolvencies up to 25,159 in 2023, according to the government’s Insolvency Service. The figures show growing strains on companies after a lull in the pandemic period when protection measures were in place. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Vodafone and Microsoft to work together on AI

Vodafone has struck an agreement with Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion over the next decade to develop a range of businesses including artificial intelligence, digital payments, and the Internet of Things. As part of the agreement, Vodafone will use OpenAI technology running on Azure to enhance customer service operations including its consumer chatbot, and Vodafone employees will have access to Microsoft Copilot, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARKETS

Hopes for a ‘soft landing’ boost investments in stocks, BofA says

Optimism over Federal Reserve interest rate cuts has spurred investors to up their exposure to US stocks to the highest level in more than two years, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey. There is “record optimism on rate cuts” and 79 percent of survey respondents expect the global economy to experience either a soft or no landing in 2024. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Netflix teams up with French retailing giant Carrefour

Netflix is testing a joint plan with French retailer Carrefour in a pilot project to win more customers to its cheapest subscription and that mimics a model used by Amazon to boost streaming customers. Customers in Bordeaux and Rouen will be offered the standard ad-supported Netflix subscription for $6.52 a month in a package that also includes 10 percent off Carrefour-branded supermarket products and free shipping for orders above $65.25, the companies said in a joint statement late on Monday. If enough users sign up to the trial, Carrefour said it will expand the offer to its customers across France. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Shell to sell Nigerian oil business

Shell agreed to sell its Nigerian onshore oil business to a consortium of local companies for more than $1.3 billion, a historic shift in a crucial yet controversial part of the energy giant’s global operations. If approved by the government, the deal would fulfill Shell’s long-term goal of extracting itself from a challenging operating environment in the Niger Delta. For decades, the company has been at odds with local communities over oil spills and accusations of human rights violations, something that increasingly clashed with its broader efforts to become cleaner and greener. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Uniqlo accuses Shein of copying its blockbuster shoulder bag

Fast-fashion company Uniqlo has sued Shein in Japan, accusing the Chinese retailer of copying its popular Round Mini Shoulder bag. The entities that operate the Shein brand must immediately cease sales of “imitation products” and compensate for damages, Uniqlo’s parent company said in a statement Tuesday. The bag, sold for around $10 in Japan, has become a global hit, with Uniqlo warning consumers about counterfeits and similar products being sold online. Shein is also being sued by H & M for copyright infringement in Hong Kong. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Stellantis to supply vehicles to Europe’s biggest rental-car company

Stellantis will supply as many as 250,000 vehicles to Sixt in a deal struck within weeks of Europe’s biggest car-rental company dropping Tesla vehicles from its fleet. First deliveries as part of the multi-billion euro order will start this quarter with a mix of combustion-engine, plug-in hybrid, and electric cars to supply Sixt’s rental fleet across Europe and North America over the next three years, the companies said Tuesday. Car rental companies are re-jigging plans for EVs in their fleets as demand slows and price cuts hurt residual values. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla boosts pay as UAW targets workers

Tesla notified workers at its California car plant of pay increases across its US factories, the latest bump by a nonunion automaker the United Auto Workers is trying to organize. All US production associates, material handlers, and quality inspectors are getting a “market adjustment pay increase” to kick off the new year, according to a flyer posted at Tesla’s facility in Fremont, Calif. The document viewed by Bloomberg News doesn’t say how much of a raise workers will get. Tesla’s senior director of human resources didn’t respond to questions. Tesla is joining the likes of Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai in hiking pay at US plants after the UAW secured historic labor contracts last year for workers at Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis NV. The union is now parlaying success at the bargaining table into a simultaneous organizing drive targeting Tesla and a dozen other manufacturers, looking to double the number of auto workers in its ranks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS