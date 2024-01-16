Welcome to Winter Soup Club

It’s soup season. Next week, the Globe Food section is launching Winter Soup Club, a six-week newsletter for people who love making soup, eating soup, and thinking about soup. (And if you’re someone who wants to love making soup but isn’t quite there yet, this is the perfect place to start.)
Sign up and each Thursday you will receive a featured recipe in your inbox, along with additional soup-related inspiration: tips, toppings, that perfect side dish — maybe even a suggestion for what to read, watch, or listen to while cooking and eating. It’s going to be very cozy. Sign up for it here or online at globe.com/newsletters.
We hope you’ll cook with us, but we also hope you’ll talk back to us. What soup recipes would you most like to see? Email us at wintersoupclub@globe.com. Let us know your favorite kind of soup and what you can’t eat it without (looking at you, tomato soup with grilled cheese), share your own soup recipes, and tell us your soup stories and memories. We may feature your feedback in a future Winter Soup Club newsletter. We’ll stir the pot together as the kitchen fills with amazing smells. See you at the stovetop.
Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.