The Chocolate Expo returns to Shriners Auditorium this month

These could be the sweetest days of the month. On Saturday, Jan. 27, and Sunday, Jan. 28, the Chocolate Expo returns to the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington. In its second year, the event offers attendees the opportunity to sample and purchase chocolates along with other food and drinks from nearly a hundred vendors. Local and regional artisan chocolatiers and old-style candy stores will showcase truffles, orbs studied with nuts and candied jewels, bon bons filled with caramel and ganache, fudge, bars, bark, and so much more. Fountains will flow with, naturally, chocolate. While perusing the aisles, you can nibble on baked goods, cheeses, and specialty foods, and sip wines, spirits, ciders, and meads.

Four cast members of the original 1971 “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” movie (shown here) will be at the upcoming Chocolate Expo. Handout

Here’s another reason to be excited: four cast members of the original 1971 “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” movie will be at the event, including Peter Ostrum (Charlie Bucket), Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt), Paris Themmen (Mike Teevee) and Rusty Goffe (Oompa Loompa). They will hold a panel discussion and take questions from the audience. It’s the first time the members have reunited at a chocolate festival, says event organizer Marvin Baum. For Themmen, it’s extra special to be in the spotlight at the expo since he’s also returning home. “It’s always fun to come back to the Boston area, where I was born and even more so now to have a cast reunion at The Chocolate Expo with my costars from the original movie,” says Themmen in an email. “Peter, Julie, Rusty, and I are very excited to meet all the Wonka fans out there and enjoy some delicious chocolates, too.”