Recipe: If you’re looking for plant-based recipes, try this lentil soup with pickled red onions

3. Add a generous pinch of salt. Ladle the soup into bowls. Garnish with croutons, red onion, and lemon rind.

2. Add the tomatoes, lentils, and vegetable stock. Stir well and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, and simmer for 45 minutes, or until the lentils are tender but not mushy.

1. In a soup pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the fennel, red onion, carrots, and celery. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until the vegetables soften.

1. In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Stir well. Bring to a boil.

2. In a bowl, combine the bread cubes, garlic, olive oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Toss well. Transfer to the baking sheet. Toast in the oven for 8 minutes, stirring once, or until the cubes are browned.

You've probably read a lot recently about the benefits of a plant-based diet, which relies heavily on beans and legumes for fiber, vitamins, and protein. One example is this lentil soup, a hearty, warming way to incorporate more legumes into your diet without too much effort. For this version, find French green or black lentils; they'll retain a pleasing toothy texture instead of cooking down to mush. Make your own garlic croutons and pickle some red onions for the garnishes; you can prep them in advance or while the soup simmers. Then, saute fennel, celery, carrots, and onion, add tomatoes, the lentils, and vegetable stock, and simmer for 45 minutes. That's all there is to it.

Serves 6

You've probably read a lot recently about the benefits of a plant-based diet, which relies heavily on beans and legumes for fiber, vitamins, and protein. One example is this lentil soup, a hearty, warming way to incorporate more legumes into your diet without too much effort. For this version, find French green or black lentils; they'll retain a pleasing toothy texture instead of cooking down to mush. Make your own garlic croutons and pickle some red onions for the garnishes; you can prep them in advance or while the soup simmers. Then, saute fennel, celery, carrots, and onion, add tomatoes, the lentils, and vegetable stock, and simmer for 45 minutes. That's all there is to it.

CROUTONS

4 slices white bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a small rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a bowl, combine the bread cubes, garlic, olive oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Toss well. Transfer to the baking sheet. Toast in the oven for 8 minutes, stirring once, or until the cubes are browned.

ONIONS

⅓ cup red wine vinegar ⅓ cup water 2 tablespoons sugar 1 tablespoon salt ½ large red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1. In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Stir well. Bring to a boil.

2. Add the red onion. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

SOUP

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 bulb fennel, tops removed, bulb coarsely chopped ½ large red onion, coarsely chopped 2 carrots, coarsely chopped 2 stalks celery, coarsely chopped 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes ½ cup small French green or black lentils 6 cups vegetable stock Salt, to taste Grated rind of 1 lemon

1. In a soup pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the fennel, red onion, carrots, and celery. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until the vegetables soften.

2. Add the tomatoes, lentils, and vegetable stock. Stir well and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, and simmer for 45 minutes, or until the lentils are tender but not mushy.