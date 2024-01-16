Recipe: A spicy chickpea soup with harissa, street food in Tunisia, will warm you on the chilliest night

7. Set half a dozen bread cubes in each of 6 deep bowls. Ladle the soup into each one. Sprinkle with cumin, add a small spoonful of harissa, and garnish with lemon.

The best way to get the most taste from pot of chickpeas simmered with only a few seasonings is to start with dried peas. You need to soak dried chickpeas overnight and when you go to cook them, you must add baking soda and salt to the water to get the creamiest chickpeas. This spicy chickpea soup, called lablabi or leblebi, is street food in Tunisia. It's loaded with flavor from sauteed onions, garlic, cumin, lemon juice, and harissa, the North African red pepper paste that adds a pleasing, warm heat to the pot. Chickpeas can cook in less than an hour (if your dried peas are not years old and there's baking soda and salt in the pot) or as long as 1 1/2 hours, sometimes even more. Older chickpeas will become tender as long as you just keep cooking them, but they'll never turn creamy. Adjust the cooking time as necessary. At first it will seem like there's a lot of water in the pot, but you'll skim off quite a bit as the chickpeas come to a boil and scum appears on the surface. Also, as the soup sits, it will thicken. Traditionally the soup is ladled over stale bread. Here, you toast bread cubes for the bottom of the bowls, which are garnished with more harissa, a sprinkle of cumin, and lemon wedges.

Serves 6

2 cups (1 pound) dried chickpeas, soaked overnight and drained 1 teaspoon baking soda 2½ quarts water, or more if needed ½ teaspoon salt, and more to taste 4 large slices crusty bread, cut into 1-inch pieces 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, coarsely chopped ¼ teaspoon black pepper 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 teaspoons ground cumin Juice of 1 lemon, or more to taste 4 teaspoons harissa Extra ground cumin (for sprinkling) Extra harissa (for garnish) 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat, combine the chickpeas and baking soda in a dry pan. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until the baking soda dissolves and the chickpeas are hot. Add the 2 1/2 quarts water and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Skim the foam from the surface of the water (there may be a lot). Lower the heat, set on the cover askew, and simmer the chickpeas for 55 to 90 minutes, or until they are tender but not falling apart.

2. Meanwhile, set the oven at 350 degrees.

3. Spread the bread cubes on a rimmed baking sheet. Toast in the oven for 8 minutes, stirring once, or until the cubes are browned.

4. In a large skillet over medium-low heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion with a pinch of salt and the black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the onion softens. It may start to brown; that's OK.

5. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add the cumin and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add the lemon juice and harissa. Stir well.

6. When the chickpeas are tender, scrape the onion mixture into the pot. Return the mixture to a boil. Taste the soup for seasoning. Add more salt or lemon juice, if you like. Lower the heat. Set on the cover askew. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.