Recipe: Your year is off to a good start with this miso-braised cabbage on soba noodles

5. Divide the noodles among 4 shallow bowls. Top each with a cabbage wedge. Sprinkle with the sauce in the skillet and the remaining 1/4 cup scallions.

4. Add the oil, soy sauce, sesame oil, all but 1/4 cup of the scallions, and the chiles.

3. Drain the noodles in a colander. Rinse under lukewarm running water to remove excess starch. Shake the noodles well. Return the noodles to the saucepan.

2. Add the soba noodles or buckwheat rice noodles and return the water to a boil, stirring occasionally. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or according to package directions, or until the noodles are tender but not mushy.

red chile pepper, such as Fresno or jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped, or more to taste (about 2 teaspoons)

6. Cook for 15 minutes. Use tongs to turn the wedges in the pan. Recover and continue cooking for 15 minutes, or until the cabbage is tender when pierced with a fork. (Total cooking time is 30 minutes.) If the sauce has thickened in the oven, stir in water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it is silky and pourable.

5. Return the cabbage to the skillet. Tip the pan so you can baste the cabbage with the sauce. Set the wedges cut side down. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven.

4. Turn the heat to medium low. Add the sake or wine to the pan and stir well to deglaze the bottom. Add the butter, and when it melts, whisk in the miso, honey, soy sauce, and water. It will make a smooth, thin sauce.

3. In the skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the cabbage flat side down. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until golden brown. Turn and cook the other flat side for 3 to 4 minutes, or until browned. Transfer to a plate.

2. Remove the discolored outer leaves of the cabbage. Trim the root end to create a flat surface. Set the cabbage upright on a cutting board and cut it into 4 quarters, keeping root attached to each piece.

The Ugly Duckling of the vegetable kingdom might be cabbage. Cut it into quarters and give it some love bathed in miso butter and braised, and you'll transform the Ugly Duckling into a swan equivalent. The wedges become tender and sweet and melt in your mouth. While the cabbage cooks, simmer earthy soba (buckwheat) noodles or buckwheat rice noodles, and dress them with sesame oil, scallions, and tiny bits of Fresno chiles for color and heat. Fresno chiles are similar to jalapenos; you'll need to taste a piece before you add it to the noodles, since individual chiles have a wide range of pungency. This 30-minute meatless meal is a great way to start the year.

Serves 4

CABBAGE

1 small round green cabbage (1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds) 3 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil ½ cup sake or dry white wine 3 tablespoons unsalted butter 3 tablespoons white miso paste 2 tablespoons honey 1 tablespoon soy sauce ¼ cup water

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a large, deep skillet with an ovenproof handle and a lid.

2. Remove the discolored outer leaves of the cabbage. Trim the root end to create a flat surface. Set the cabbage upright on a cutting board and cut it into 4 quarters, keeping root attached to each piece.

3. In the skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the cabbage flat side down. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until golden brown. Turn and cook the other flat side for 3 to 4 minutes, or until browned. Transfer to a plate.

4. Turn the heat to medium low. Add the sake or wine to the pan and stir well to deglaze the bottom. Add the butter, and when it melts, whisk in the miso, honey, soy sauce, and water. It will make a smooth, thin sauce.

5. Return the cabbage to the skillet. Tip the pan so you can baste the cabbage with the sauce. Set the wedges cut side down. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven.

6. Cook for 15 minutes. Use tongs to turn the wedges in the pan. Recover and continue cooking for 15 minutes, or until the cabbage is tender when pierced with a fork. (Total cooking time is 30 minutes.) If the sauce has thickened in the oven, stir in water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it is silky and pourable.

NOODLES

8 ounces soba (buckwheat) noodles, or buckwheat rice noodles 1 tablespoon peanut or vegetable oil 1 tablespoon soy sauce 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 4 scallions, trimmed and finely sliced, including some of the dark green ½ red chile pepper, such as Fresno or jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped, or more to taste (about 2 teaspoons)

1. Bring a large saucepan of unsalted water to a boil.

2. Add the soba noodles or buckwheat rice noodles and return the water to a boil, stirring occasionally. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or according to package directions, or until the noodles are tender but not mushy.

3. Drain the noodles in a colander. Rinse under lukewarm running water to remove excess starch. Shake the noodles well. Return the noodles to the saucepan.

4. Add the oil, soy sauce, sesame oil, all but 1/4 cup of the scallions, and the chiles.