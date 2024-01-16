Famed Philadelphia restaurant Zahav now sells its hummus in Boston

One of Philadelphia’s best-known restaurants is spreading into Boston, literally: This week, Zahav starts to sell its signature hummus at Whole Foods locations throughout the region. This simple version is made with just six ingredients: lots of tehina, plus chickpeas, lemon juice, salt, cumin, and garlic.

Chef Mike Solomonov runs the intimate Israeli restaurant alongside entrepreneur Steve Cook, and it’s known as one of the toughest tables in town. Solomonov was born in Israel, and he’s largely credited with bringing Israeli food to the forefront. Initially known as the chef at Philadelphia’s acclaimed Italian restaurant Vitri, Solomonov opened Zahav in 2008 as a tribute to his brother, who was killed while serving in the Israeli army. In 2019, Zahav was named an Outstanding Restaurant at the James Beard Awards. (It also earned raves from the Globe in 2013.)