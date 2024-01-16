fb-pixelPhiladelphia restaurant Zahav now sells its hummus in Boston Skip to main content
FOOD

Famed Philadelphia restaurant Zahav now sells its hummus in Boston

No need to travel: Buy it at Whole Foods throughout the area.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated January 16, 2024, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia restaurant Zahav brings its signature hummus to Whole Foods throughout the region.Michael Persico

One of Philadelphia’s best-known restaurants is spreading into Boston, literally: This week, Zahav starts to sell its signature hummus at Whole Foods locations throughout the region. This simple version is made with just six ingredients: lots of tehina, plus chickpeas, lemon juice, salt, cumin, and garlic.

Chef Mike Solomonov runs the intimate Israeli restaurant alongside entrepreneur Steve Cook, and it’s known as one of the toughest tables in town. Solomonov was born in Israel, and he’s largely credited with bringing Israeli food to the forefront. Initially known as the chef at Philadelphia’s acclaimed Italian restaurant Vitri, Solomonov opened Zahav in 2008 as a tribute to his brother, who was killed while serving in the Israeli army. In 2019, Zahav was named an Outstanding Restaurant at the James Beard Awards. (It also earned raves from the Globe in 2013.)

The 10-ounce, $7.99 hummus tubs are kosher and gluten-free. www.zahavfoods.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.

