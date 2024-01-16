Boston police seeking 14-year-old girl who went missing Thursday

In a statement on Monday, police identified the teenager as Malek Louati, also known as Angel.

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing Thursday, Jan. 11, officials said.

Louati was last seen around noon on Thursday leaving Weymouth High School, which she attends, police said.

“Malek is described as a light skinned female, approximately 5′2″, black hair and brown eyes,” police said. “Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.”

Members of the public can also provide information anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463), police said.

A request for further comment was sent Tuesday afternoon to Weymouth police Chief Richard M. Fuller.

