East Cambridge fish market closes after more than a century of fresh catches

Three generations of the Damaso family, who immigrated from Portugal in 1966, operated the Cambridge Street market, after taking over from previous owners in 1970, current co-owner Joseph Damaso said Tuesday. The family launched the restaurant in 1987.

But hungry customers can still get their seafood fix next door, where the market’s sister restaurant, Courthouse Seafood, serves up such staples as fish and chips, crab cakes, clam chowder, and lobster rolls.

After more than 100 years in business, Courthouse Fish Market in East Cambridge quietly closed its doors over the weekend.

The market has been praised by locals for its supply of fresh fish, delivered daily, and its friendly customer service. While customers will no longer be able to visually select their fish, patrons can still call ahead to the restaurant to receive the same service, Damaso said.

“We’ve been at this for 53 years, and it’s just time for us to slow down [and] enjoy life,” said Damaso, who runs the business with his siblings, Eddie and Diane. “It’s kind of sad to see it go, but it is a lot of work ... to run a good fish market these days the way we did.”

The market is the second in the area to close in the past year, reflecting the changing tastes of a new wave of neighborhood residents. Fernandes Fish Market in Inman Square shuttered last summer after 28 years.

East Cambridge is now left with one seafood market — New Deal Fish Market, just down the street from Courthouse.

Jason Alves, executive director of the East Cambridge Business Association, said it’s sad to see the Courthouse market go, especially since the area has long been known for its Portuguese-owned businesses.

The market “was another East Cambridge institution that served the Portuguese community and made Cambridge Street what it is today,” Alves said.

Alves encouraged community members to support small-business owners — not just when their storefronts are up and running, but also when they’re ready for a break.

“We need to find ways to support small businesses and encourage folks to stick around,” Alves said. “[But] I think everyone deserves to enjoy retirement, also ... I think people sometimes don’t realize the challenges that small-business owners face.”

Damaso expressed appreciation for customers who have supported Courthouse through the decades.

“[Customers] can call us and we’ll give them the same service with the same smile,” he said.

