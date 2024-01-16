Dedham nurse pleads guilty to tampering with liquid oxycodone at rehabilitation center

Jaclyn McQueen, 44, of Dedham, was charged in federal court in Boston on Dec. 7with one count of tampering with a consumer product, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

A former nurse at a Dedham rehabilitation center has pleaded guilty to tampering with liquid oxycodone and using the painkiller on herself instead of on patients, the US Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

She entered into a plea agreement on that date with prosecutors, court records show. She entered a not guilty plea on Jan. 5, prosecutors said.

From February 2020 to May 2020, McQueen removed liquid oxycodone from syringes intended for patients at the center where she worked and used it on herself, the statement said.

McQueen would then fill the syringes with saline and return them to the medication carts for them to be administered to patients, according to prosecutors.

The rehabilitation center, which was not identified, provides long-term chronic and post-acute care to patients, according to the statement.

McQueen’s sentencing is scheduled for April 4. Under the law, she faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, the statement said.

According to court records, prosecutors plan to recommend a prison term of 20 months, followed by 36 months of supervised release. McQueen would also be required to pay a fine within the sentencing guidelines, and restitution by the court, the records state.

















