More than 100 flights canceled at Logan amid wintry weather

Logan had warned earlier in the day that the storm was expected to cause delays.

FlightAware said Logan had canceled 104 flights shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday over the previous 24 hours and was experiencing “departure delays an average of 41 minutes” as well as “arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 33 minutes (and decreasing).”

Dozens of flights were canceled Tuesday at Logan International Airport in Boston as snow fell on the region , according to FlightAware, an aviation traffic monitor.

“Due to weather, flights will be impacted. Passengers should check with their airlines before heading to the airport,” Logan officials said at 8:20 a.m.

On the roads, meanwhile, several accidents were reported as snow continued to fall. Several highways had lanes blocked due to accidents and slick spots, including Interstates 93 and 95 in Braintree and Sharon.

The cold will continue Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said, and there could be more precipitation Friday night, though it was too early to say for sure.

“Blustery and cold Wednesday and Thursday,” the weather service said in an afternoon advisory. “Another coastal storm may impact the region Friday into Friday night but details are uncertain. Blustery and quite cold next weekend.”

