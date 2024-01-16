Governor Healey’s new child care agenda would expand free or low-cost preschool to all Gateway cities

Governor Maura Healey Tuesday announced sweeping changes to the state’s child care industry, offering an early look into some of the administration’s priorities for the next year, as well as investments in Healey’s yet-to-be-announced fiscal year 2025 budget.

One of the pieces includes an executive order directing her administration to partner with the business community to work on creative ways to expand access to child care, build new facilities, and reduce costs for families.

The Globe first reported on this concept last fall, highlighting a business grant program in Iowa that in two years created nearly 11,000 more spots for the children of working parents. There is a bill in Massachusetts, modeled by business leaders after Iowa’s public-private partnerships, that aims to do the same.