Governor Healey’s new child care agenda would expand free or low-cost preschool to all Gateway cities

Governor Maura Healey Tuesday announced sweeping changes to the state’s child care industry, offering an early look into some of the administration’s priorities for the next year, as well as investments in Healey’s yet-to-be-announced fiscal year 2025 budget.
One of the pieces includes an executive order directing her administration to partner with the business community to work on creative ways to expand access to child care, build new facilities, and reduce costs for families.
The Globe first reported on this concept last fall, highlighting a business grant program in Iowa that in two years created nearly 11,000 more spots for the children of working parents. There is a bill in Massachusetts, modeled by business leaders after Iowa’s public-private partnerships, that aims to do the same.
The agenda announced Tuesday, which the Healey administration is dubbing “Gateway to Pre-K” includes four key components:
- Offering discounted or free preschool for all 4-year-old children in the state’s 26 Gateway Cities, which are midsize, lower-income cities that anchor regional economies. This program currently exists in 12 of the Gateway Cities, but through investments in the next budget, Healey aims to expand the program into the remaining 14 over the next two years.
- Increasing the number of low-income families eligible for state financial aid by 4,000. Currently, families become eligible if they earn at or below 50 percent of the state median income, meaning families earning less than $61,106 annually for a family of three. By increasing eligibility to 85 percent of the state median income, families earning less than $103,880 annually for a family of three would be eligible for help paying for care.
- Continue funding child care grants in the next fiscal year. The pandemic-era Commonwealth Cares for Children funding, known among providers as “C3″ grants, have been used to increase teacher salaries, give out bonuses, and spend money on improvements.
- Signing an executive order directing the administration to take “a whole-of-government approach” to ensuring access to child care statewide. This includes partnering with the business community to expand access to child care, build new facilities, and reduce costs for families. State agencies will also review employer tax credits or other incentives for offering or assisting with employee child care, according to the administration.
In a statement, Healey said the new push “will fundamentally transform the early education system in Massachusetts.”
“We’re lowering costs for families to enroll their children in child care and Pre-K and ensuring our hardworking providers have the support they need to deliver high-quality care,” she said.
Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.