Harvard graduate student, first active-duty Air Force officer wins Miss America title

“America, I’m all yours. We made history last night as the first military member to win Miss America,” Marsh said in an Instagram post Monday. “Here’s to showing the world that women can do anything.”

Madison Marsh, who was crowned Miss Colorado in May , is a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force and is pursuing a master’s degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, according to her Miss Colorado biography .

A Harvard graduate student was crowned Miss America Sunday night, becoming the first active-duty Air Force officer to win the title, the pageant posted on social media .

The Miss America competition, held in Orlando, Fla., featured 51 contestants from 50 states and Washington D.C., according to the Miss America website.

Marsh, 22, graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 2023 with a degree in physics, according to her biography. She started the Whitney Marsh Foundation with her family after her mother died at 41 from pancreatic cancer in 2018.

The foundation was “birthed from Whitney’s determination to not let the illness define her,” the foundation’s website said.

“Lastly, to my momma — this whole year is for you,” Marsh wrote on Instagram. “If you were in the audience last night, I know you would have been my first hug. The world is about to know your story, light, and love.”

The foundation holds an annual run — “Whitney’s Race” — “to raise funds and awareness for pancreatic cancer to honor Whitney’s life and passion for running,” the website said. The run is based in Marsh’s hometown, Fort Smith, Arkansas, according to an Air Education and Training Command article.

“As President and Founder, she has been able to raise more than a quarter million dollars for research with her leadership team at the foundation,” Marsh’s biography said.

Marsh is also a graduate intern at Harvard Medical School “to utilize artificial intelligence to detect pancreatic cancer,” her biography said.

Among other accolades, Marsh is a 2022 Harry S. Truman Scholar, a foundation recognizing and rewarding college juniors for their commitment to careers in public service, according to The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation website.

She also is a two-time National Astronaut Scholar, a certified private pilot and a Black Belt in Taekwondo, according to her biography.





