Here’s what’s moving into the former Oberlin restaurant space in Providence

Oberlin moved into its new space on Westminster Street, which is attached to Gift Horse, this past fall. Frankly, it was a good move: The interior matches the vibe of Oberlin with its bright openness, and painted ceiling that is a work of art on its own. Meanwhile, the old Oberlin space at 186 Union St. has sat empty and dark.

In late 2022, award-winning chef and restaurateur Ben Sukle announced he was going to move his beloved Oberlin in time to coincide with the opening of Gift Horse, an eclectic raw bar that focuses on New England-caught shellfish and seafood. Gift Horse opened in June to local and national acclaim, as its chef (Sky Kim) and its co-owner and sommelier (Bethany Caliaro) have received some well-deserved recognition.

Now, it has a new operator.

Diego Alcantar, the chef-owner of popular Central Falls restaurant Tuxpan Taqueria, told me he plans on opening Cielito Mexican Kitchen sometime around March. The name comes from the famous mariachi song “Cielito Lindo.”

The old Oberlin space had a relaxed atmosphere with a mini chef’s counter, a wooden bar that was always stacked with exciting new bottles that were hard to find, and knickknacks sprinkled in. The space has also housed Sukle, Flan, and Bodega Malasana, which served a curated selection of wines and Spanish tapas.

Diego Alcantar, chef and owner of the forthcoming Cielito Mexican Kitchen, inside his new space on Union Street in Providence, R.I. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Cielito will fill the space with traditional Mexican cuisine from the central-west region of Michoacán. They’re still finalizing the menu, but think of items like mole de olla, corundas, carnitas, enchiladas, and tamales. There will be tacos, but they will be served for the table to share.

Alcantar, who was the executive sous chef at Avenue N, will serve as Cielito’s executive chef, while his mom will continue cooking at Tuxpan Taqueria.

He said he’s not looking to change too much of the restaurant’s interior, but did hire local interior designer Libby Slader to assist in decor.

“Michoacán is known as the soul of Mexico. We’re not going modern like everyone else seems to be right now,” said Alcantar. “But we want to go back to what Mexico is all about with a rustic feel and serving out of handmade pots and dishes.”

Masa and tortillas will be prepared in front of guests in the open-air kitchen; chefs will grind the corn in the dining room. They’ll have a small cocktail menu with some small-batch tequilas, and are looking to begin importing Mexican wine.

Alcantar said he plans to be open for lunch and dinner, serving until 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

