Mass. man who allegedly strangled girlfriend in R.I. facing 68 counts of firearms, assault charges, officials say

Yaran Drawbridge, 42, is facing 62 charges of possessing a large capacity magazine, three charges of possessing an altered rifle, one count of domestic assault by strangulation, one count of simple domestic assault, and one count of domestic disorderly conduct, according to the statement.

A Massachusetts man who allegedly strangled his girlfriend at a home in Johnston, R.I. last spring has been charged with 68 counts of firearms and domestic-violence related offenses, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office announced in a statement Tuesday.

Drawbridge was charged on Dec. 4. He is due in Providence County Superior Court on Feb. 7 for a pre-arraignment conference, the statement said.

On May 4, 2023, Johnston police arrived to the area of Juniper Lane in response to reports of a domestic disturbance, Neronha’s office said.

Upon arrival, Johnston officers said they found a woman who told them her boyfriend had allegedly placed her in a chokehold. She escaped through a bathroom window and went to a neighbor’s house, according to the statement.

The woman told the officers she thought the man was still inside the home from which she escaped.

Officers entered that residence to find large-capacity magazines and other gun paraphernalia in the basement, the statement said. Police were unable to find Drawbridge but were informed of a potential additional residence in Holden, Neronha’s office said.

On May 5, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant on Drawbridge’s Holden residence after he turned himself in to Johnstonpolice earlier that day, the statement said. During the search, officials seized three rifles Drawbridge altered to have shorter barrels and 62 large capacity magazines, according to the statement.





