A Dover man hid financial ruin from his family. Then he got a gun.

Rakesh “Rick” Kamal, the family’s 57-year-old patriarch, had long cultivated an aura of wealth, legitimacy, and perfection. The software developer and entrepreneur had managed to manifest it into this 20,000-square-foot temple of a home in the state’s wealthiest town, an estate that he and his wife, Teena, purchased for $4 million on Valentine’s Day 2019.

A pair of lion statues stood sentry at the entrance to the home, guarding a placard that bore the family name in gold: Kamals.

DOVER — The house, by any measure, was a portrait of prosperity. The family of three occupied 21 rooms with 11 full bathrooms, and a basement replete with a movie theater, spa, and pool.

But in recent months, all of it started to slip away. It was, after all, a house of cards.

The mansion had been bought almost entirely with borrowed money — a $3.8 million mortgage taken from its builder, not a traditional bank, and due in full in just two years. By 2021, unpaid interest and fines had grown, and Rick Kamal sought to restructure their mortgage. A foreclosure followed. Finally, last month, came the court order: The Kamals were to be evicted.

Less than three weeks later, Rick’s brother entered the home on Dec. 28 and discovered a grisly scene.

Police have called it a murder-suicide, with initial autopsy results indicating that Rick shot his wife and their 18-year-old daughter, Arianna, multiple times each in the head before turning an unregistered .40-caliber Glock handgun on himself.

In the weeks since, news accounts have spread as far as India, where the family had extensive roots. Disbelief has rocketed through Harvard University and the local business worlds where Rick plied his trade, as well as the well-heeled circles where Teena made her mark: the Milton Academy parents’ association, the regional board of the American Red Cross.

“It’s almost inconceivable,” said John Furr, who worked with Rick Kamal at Harvard Business School Online. “If you saw 100 people lined up, you’d put Rick at the bottom of the pile of people that would do it.”

To neighbors, associates, and family members, the Kamals had it all, a notion Rick Kamal did little to dispel: There was the luxury car, elite private schools for Arianna, and professional clout. A landscaper once told a neighbor that Rick Kamal had handed him a credit card and told him that money was no matter.

But an extensive Boston Globe review of property records, court filings, as well as interviews with those who knew the family, revealed that the Kamals’ veneer of wealth was in fact an astonishing ruse, orchestrated so stealthily, relatives said, that its mastermind managed to hide it from colleagues, realtors, even his own wife and daughter.

Just last month — even as their eviction moved through Housing Court in Canton — Teena, Arianna, and other relatives believed Rick Kamal was on the verge of purchasing a second house — a $16.5 million chateau along Tennessee’s Chickamauga Lake. Teena had already begun buying furniture.

“Teena had no clue that there were financial problems,” Teena’s brother, Sandeep Bedi, said in an interview. “She thought that they were rolling in money.”

It’s a conviction that officials have echoed. “The investigation to this point has not produced evidence that either of the women knew the extent of the family’s financial problems,” David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney’s office, said in a released statement.

The troubles extended far beyond real estate. The family’s supposedly successful start-up, EduNova, overstated several of its and its founders’ bona fides. Three of Rick’s colleagues at Harvard’s online business school told the Globe that it was well-known in the office that Rick got pushed out of his high-ranking role several years ago. And in 2022, bankruptcy paperwork was filed in Teena Kamal’s name, though the case was quickly dismissed after the necessary forms were not filed.

Since their deaths, additional details have come to light illuminating the depths of their financial turmoil. Rick was drowning in personal debts, having taken “a substantial sum of money” from his brother and his mother, according to documents filed by family members this week in probate court. Bedi also loaned Rick approximately $500,000, per the documents — and Rick refused to let his brother-in-law tell Teena about it, Bedi said.

“I would never in my wildest dreams question what Rick is doing,” Bedi said.

“We put him on a pedestal so high you cannot imagine,“ he added. “So now, for us to reconcile not just that he murdered my sister and my niece, but that he was lying to us for years — it just cannot even sink in.”

The entrance to the house on Wilson’s Way in Dover where Rakesh, Teena, and Arianna Kamal were found dead. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Rick and Teena Kamal — born Teena Bedi — wed by arranged marriage when Rick was in his early twenties, according to a 2012 interview Rick gave to a parenting blog. Rick graduated from Boston University’s college of engineering in 1987, and both he and Teena found jobs working for Fidelity Investments in Boston. Their daughter, Arianna — known to friends as Ari or Aria — came along in 2005.

The couple rooted their young family in a five-bedroom colonial in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, another upscale neighborhood of sizable homes on sprawling, well-manicured lots.

“Certainly life has its challenges,” said Kamal in the 2012 interview, “but they are all worth it for the blessings of a peaceful home.”

Longtime neighbors in Marlborough described a polite but fiercely private family. Few spoke of interactions more substantial than a passing wave. So much so, that a woman who lived next to the Kamals for roughly two decades before their move to Dover said she was surprised to learn that the couple had a daughter.

The reality, said Kathryn Sigillo, another neighbor, “is that we really didn’t know them at all.”

A talented and soft-spoken IT professional, Rick was “one of the most intelligent developers that I still, to this day, have worked with,” said Jim Sholler, a former colleague at Fidelity.

Rick took a job as chief technology officer at Harvard Business School Online in 2015. There, he was considered a mild-mannered and disciplined colleague, eschewing after-work beers but maintaining an easy camaraderie within the office, said Furr, the colleague who left prior to Kamal.

Kamal was known as a hands-off manager but a perfectionistic programmer, whose taste for luxury — he arrived to work each day in a full suit — stuck out in the jeans-and-T-shirt world of computer programming.

“We were all kind of just normal folks, and Rick would show up in his brand new Mercedes and had his name embroidered on his shirts,” said Furr.

And then, one day in 2019, he was gone.

Furr and two other coworkers who spoke to the Globe on the condition of anonymity recall that officemates understood that Kamal was pushed out of his position for a transgression related to a competing business.

A spokesman for Harvard Business School declined to comment on the nature or precise timing of Kamal’s departure. An archived version of the Harvard Business School Online website shows that his job title was listed as an open position by June 1, 2019 — less than four months after he bought the Dover house.

Relatives said Kamal kept his break-up from Harvard secret. As recently as 2023, Bedi said, Teena Kamal was still under the impression that her husband was employed there.

Rick also touted his Harvard ties and job last summer as he sought to purchase the estate in Chattanooga, according to James Perry, the property’s listing agent.

Even as their eviction moved through Housing Court in Canton, Teena and Arianna Kamal, as well as other relatives, believed Rick Kamal was on the verge of purchasing a $16.5 million chateau along Tennessee’s Chickamauga Lake. Courtesy of The James Company Real Estate Brokers And Development

Perry said he and Rick Kamal had been in talks about the sale since October 2022, and that Rick had provided bank statements proving his “ability to purchase” the sprawling estate, which the seller’s attorney had reportedly legitimized. In August, Rick, Teena, and Arianna toured the property and met with contractors. Perry said he and Rick came to a verbal agreement.

But a month later, Rick said he was leaving for China on a business trip and would not be able to send or receive emails or texts, Perry recalls. Perry sent him the contract, but it went unsigned.

In partnership with Teena, a 54-year-old native of India, Rick had for years dabbled in a number of entrepreneurial ventures — a software company called Aegis, and a “media corporation” that went by the name Synergetic, according to documents filed with the secretary of the Commonwealth. None of them seemed to make much of an impact in the high-flying world of IT deal-making.

For the last decade or so, the couple’s attention appeared to be dedicated to EduNova, a company they’d founded. Its main product was a “student success system” titled MCS3, which billed itself as an award-winning grade booster for secondary school and college students. Rick served as the company’s de facto spokesperson, making a handful of media appearances in 2012 to discuss study skills.

Other than that, the company left few digital footprints, apart from its website, which was active as of at least Aug. 1, 2023. By the morning after the Kamals’ bodies were found, it had been taken down, as had Rick and Teena’s LinkedIn accounts.

A Globe review found that several of the credentials the Kamals touted on the company’s website are overstated at best. Though his EduNova biography describes Rick Kamal as a graduate of the MIT Sloan School of Management, a university spokesperson told the Globe he had merely participated in several nondegree executive courses and received a certificate — which participants are explicitly advised not to refer to as degrees, the spokesperson said. Similarly, Teena’s corporate bio described her as an alumnus of Harvard University, while the school said they have no record of her attending.

There were other discrepancies.

In interviews, several people listed on the EduNova website expressed shock recently upon being informed by the Globe that they’d been named as company employees.

Sarah Ratliff, who was listed as “chief editor” on the company’s site, recalls completing some writing jobs for the company through a freelancing website during a three-month period in 2012, which paid $6,300 collectively.

Still, she wrote in an email, “it feels very strange they would use our likeness and work to allow them to appear bigger than they were.”

Sandeep Bedi and his wife, Jyotika, were also listed on the staff page. They told the Globe they had no involvement with the company.

It’s also unclear to what extent EduNova extended beyond the Kamals, or how much investment it drew. The company won a $150,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, records show. At some point it received an investment from Andrew Miller, chief operating officer of the Boston biotech Karuna Therapeutics, and his wife, Michelle. In December, Karuna Therapeutics reached an agreement to be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb for $14 billion.

In a statement, the Millers — who live elsewhere in Dover and purchased a 10-acre lot on Wilson’s Way in Oct. 2020, according to Norfolk County property records — declined to discuss the timing or nature of their investment, saying only that they were never paid back and that the debt was ultimately converted into a $1.5 million mortgage on the Kamals’ home in July 2022.

“Given the nature of the tragedy and our limited interactions with the Kamals, we think it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” the Millers said.

In 2021, EduNova was officially dissolved by the state of Massachusetts, seemingly due to its failure to file annual reports for two years in a row.

Even as their behind-the-scenes plights mounted, the family kept active in fund-raising and other civic activities.

Teena volunteered for the Red Cross and was named to the board of directors of its Massachusetts region in 2022, also joining its Tiffany Circle for women who donate $10,000 or more annually. She also served two years as president of the Upper School Parents’ Association at Milton Academy, where her daughter attended school, dutifully arranging doughnut giveaways and facilitating webinars in the midst of the pandemic.

Teena Kamal, left, and her daughter, Arianna. Courtesy of Jyotika Bedi

Sarnia Etienne-Dupie, who served as Teena’s vice president on the Parents’ Association, dubbed her the “Ginger Rogers of Milton Academy.”

“Teena did it all,” she said. “You name it, she was involved.”

The couple doted on their daughter, particularly when it came to her passion for music. They paid for intensive piano instruction at The Rivers School Conservatory in Weston and posted encouraging comments on her YouTube videos.

From Arianna’s social media presence, the trio appeared to be close. She ribbed her father’s pronunciation of the word “matcha” and wrote of wanting to play “Waterloo” by ABBA at her wedding, as her parents had at theirs.

Last fall, she left for Middlebury College, where she joined the school’s choir and met a boyfriend with whom she exchanged poetry. Around this time, the legal proceedings over the family’s house were coming to a head.

On Dec. 11, 2023, Wilsondale Associates — the company that both developed the Dover property and loaned the Kamals the money to buy it — received court approval to force the Kamals’ eviction.

The clock was ticking.

It’s unclear whether Wilsondale acted upon this ruling. Neither Stephen nor Marybeth Bisson, who run Wilsondale, nor their lawyers responded to repeated requests for comment from the Globe.

For now, relatives of the Kamals are left balancing grief and shock, while trying to sort out the family’s affairs.

“Had he shared it with Teena and us,” said Sandeep Bedi, “this was not a problem that could not have been solved.”

If there is any comfort to be had, Bedi said, it’s that investigators believe both Teena and Arianna were asleep when they were killed — unaware, to the end.

“That ignorance is bliss,” Bedi said. “They didn’t see it coming.”

Police cars outside the Dover mansion where the Kamal family was found dead last month. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

