Lawyers for John Wilson seeking $1 million forfeited as part of Varsity Blues case

The hearing involving John B. Wilson, 64, of Lynnfield and Hyannis Port, was held in US District Court in Boston, according to court papers. Judge Denise J. Casper heard arguments and took the matter under advisement, records show. It wasn’t immediately clear when Casper would issue a ruling on Wilson’s request.

Lawyers for a Lynnfield man resentenced in September to six months of house arrest for his conviction in the Varsity Blues college cheating scandal appeared in court Tuesday to argue that he should recoup the $1 million he wired to the scheme’s admitted mastermind after an appeals court overturned two of his convictions in the high-profile case, legal filings show.

Advertisement

Wilson is seeking the return of the $1 million he wired in 2018 to William “Rick” Singer, the confessed ringleader of the bribery scheme who is currently serving a federal prison sentence. Federal prosecutors have determined the $1 million must be turned over to the government.

William "Rick" Singer getting into his car at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse after he was sentenced in the, "Varsity Blues" case. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Wilson’s lawyers contend that because Singer “induced” Wilson to wire the funds while he was secretly cooperating with investigators, “those funds did not arise from any criminal conduct by Mr. Singer, as he was cooperating with federal agents,” and therefore should not be subject to a forfeiture order, records show.

In an October motion seeking the return of the funds, Wilson’s lawyers also noted that an appeals court had tossed two of his convictions that were the “basis” for the forfeiture order.

The lawyers also asserted that prosecutors had “led Mr. Wilson to believe” authorities were seeking the forfeiture of the payment through his case, so he did not have a chance to object to the preliminary forfeiture order in Singer’s case, which was entered in February 2020.

In December, prosecutors said the defense arguments “lack merit and should be rejected.”

Advertisement

“The reality is this: Wilson has been on notice of the forfeiture of Singer’s accounts for years. His attorneys, by their own admission, read every filing in Singer’s case in real time — a concession that is fatal to Wilson’s claims,” they wrote.

Wilson was among 57 people, including wealthy parents, celebrities, college coaches, and administrators, accused in the sweeping scandal that erupted in 2019 and cast a spotlight on the influence of wealth on college admissions. In all, 51 people pleaded guilty to participating in cheating and bribery schemes that Singer orchestrated, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Some parents admitted they paid Singer to bribe corrupt college coaches and administrators to pass their children off as athletes in sports they didn’t play to guarantee their admission as recruits. Other parents admitted they conspired with Singer to bribe SAT and ACT exam administrators to allow someone to secretly take the test for their children or correct their answers afterward.

In 2021, Wilson and another parent, Gamal Abdelaziz, were the first to go to trial and were convicted of bribery and fraud by a federal jury in Boston. Jurors found that Wilson made a $220,000 payment to Singer to get his son, Johnny, admitted to the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit, then paid Singer $1 million to have his twin daughters designated as recruits to Stanford and Harvard universities for sports they didn’t play.

But in May, an appeals court found that prosecutors had failed to prove that Wilson and Abdelaziz were part of an “overarching” conspiracy involving Singer and other parents, and that the pair didn’t receive a fair trial because prosecutors introduced “a significant amount of powerful evidence related to other parents’ wrongdoing” that Wilson and Abdelaziz were not involved in. The court overturned all of Abdelaziz’s convictions, and all but one tax count against Wilson.

Advertisement

In September, a federal judge resentenced Wilson, ordering him to serve six months of house arrest.

Judge Leo T. Sorokin rejected the government’s argument that Wilson, a private equity investor, should be sentenced to 15 months in prison on the tax charge because, among other things, he had refused to admit his role in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“He’s not convicted of Varsity Blues conduct,” Sorokin said. “He went to trial and fundamentally the government lost. The conviction you got is not a valid conviction. It was set aside clearly and unequivocally by the First Circuit [Court of Appeals].”

But Sorokin told Wilson he was guilty of filing a false tax return in 2014 by claiming business and charitable deductions for a $220,000 payment he made to help his son be admitted to USC.

“It was a fraud,” Sorokin said. “You knew it and you bear responsibility for it. The decision to do it has cost you dearly.”

Before his resentencing hearing, Wilson insisted on his innocence in a Globe interview. He had initially been sentenced to serve 15 months behind bars although he remained free while his appeal was pending.

Advertisement

Wilson’s son played on the USC water polo team after being admitted and graduated from the university. Wilson said Singer told him his donations would help reserve his daughters spots as managers of a crew or sailing team, and not take the place of a recruited athlete.

He said Singer was a con man, who persuaded him that his payments were legal and that he needed to make them to boost his children’s chances of getting into top colleges, even though they were qualified.

“Making a donation was something that Singer and other parents I knew said could make a difference,” Wilson said. “It could be a tie-breaker boost. And so why not?”

He also wrote an op-ed in the Globe that ran last month in which he re-asserted his innocence in the case.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her @shelleymurph.