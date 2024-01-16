Littleton, N.H., police consult attorney general after town manager is harassed

“She came to the police dept and identified herself to patrol staff as being the individual responsible for leaving that correspondence for Jim,” Smith told the Globe.

Over the weekend a Littleton resident, Jean Chouinard, came forward to take responsibility for the letter, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said.

CONCORD, N.H. — Littleton’s Town Manager Jim Gleason received a disturbing letter on Friday morning, just days after he announced he was resigning over anti-LGBTQ comments from the town’s select board. A red envelope left in the town’s drop box contained a photo of his face, with the words “queer bastard” scrawled across it.

It wasn’t Gleason’s first encounter with Chouinard, who had come to the town office in October, 2023 to protest a local production of “La Cage aux Folles,” a musical about the life of a gay couple.

After Gleason told her he wasn’t in a position to stop the play, Chouinard grew frustrated, and brought up Gleason’s late son, Patrick, who was gay.

“She said she hoped I was happy Patrick was in hell with the devil where he belonged,” Gleason said in a written account of the October incident. Another employee who witnessed the exchange independently confirmed Gleason’s account of the incident, which Chouinard denied.

“While Ms. Chouinard did not explicitly make any physical threats or express intentions to harm me, I am deeply concerned for my safety and well-being,” said Gleason, in a written report submitted to the Littleton Police Department on Saturday. “It is distressing that someone would come to my workplace and make such a hateful statement, even though it may be considered protected free speech.”

Now, he says, Chouinard’s repeated visits to his office and the “offensive comment” in the envelope have left him feeling harassed and threatened.

“I believe these actions may constitute a hate crime, as they are directed toward the LGBTQIA+ community,” he wrote.

On Saturday, Gleason was granted a temporary restraining order against Chouinard, who is now required to call the town office before going there for any reason. The temporary order expires Tuesday afternoon, and Gleason said he intends to ask for it to be extended.

Gleason, who has been open about his son’s sexual orientation, said the controversy about LGBTQ+ issues in town had taken a personal and professional toll.

Even though Chouinard admitted she sent the message to Gleason, Smith said his department is seeking input from the state’s Attorney General before closing the investigation. The Attorney General’s office has a civil rights unit dedicated to investigating crimes and discrimination motivated by race, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

