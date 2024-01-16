fb-pixelMan who was reportedly stabbed in Boston had actually fallen, police say - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Man who was reportedly stabbed in Boston had actually fallen, police say

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated January 16, 2024, 1 hour ago

A man fell down some stairs near Downtown Crossing Monday night and suffered a serious head injury, police said.

Around 10:10 p.m., police received a report of a stabbing at 373 Washington St., and the injured man was taken to a hospital, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston police spokesperson.

After reviewing security footage, officials determined the man had not been stabbed but had fallen, possibly because he was intoxicated, Villanueva said.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

