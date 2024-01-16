Man who was reportedly stabbed in Boston had actually fallen, police say

A man fell down some stairs near Downtown Crossing Monday night and suffered a serious head injury, police said.
Around 10:10 p.m., police received a report of a stabbing at 373 Washington St., and the injured man was taken to a hospital, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston police spokesperson.
After reviewing security footage, officials determined the man had not been stabbed but had fallen, possibly because he was intoxicated, Villanueva said.
