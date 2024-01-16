Child with Mass. ties who died in New Mexico suffered a head injury, police say

Authorities will await the results of a toxicology report before confirming why the girl died, the Albuquerque Police Department said. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator can take up to two months to determine a cause of death, the office reported.

A young girl with ties to Massachusetts who died in New Mexico last weekend had suffered a head injury, an autopsy confirmed, but it will likely be weeks before a cause of death is made public, New Mexico authorities reported.

Kerri Anne Santos, who has connections to Gardner, is one of four charged by New Mexico authorities in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

The child’s mother, Kerri Anne Santos, 31, is among four people charged in the girl’s death. Santos has extensive family connections in Massachusetts, and last year stayed with an aunt and uncle in Gardner. They have not seen her since September, her aunt, Michele Marchand, said in a brief phone interview Tuesday.

“We’re still processing this and we’re grieving,” Marchand said.

Santos brought her 3-year-old daughter, wrapped in a blanket, to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque Saturday. She initially was reluctant to allow medical staff to examine the child, according to police documents, and when she finally allowed them to, they determined the child was dead.

Santos told medical staff her daughter, who police have not named, had fallen off a toilet and hit her head, but the child also had bruising behind her ears, on her right wrist, and along her underwear line, as well as signs that her ankles had been bound.

Santos and her three young children were staying in an Albuquerque studio apartment with Christina Hopkins Pena-Cantor, 46, and her son, Austin Bing, 28, who have also been charged in the girl’s death, according to police. The 3-year-old girl had her wrists and ankles tied with shoelaces and was secured to a metal bed frame in the apartment for up to an hour and a half on the night of Jan. 12. The child got a pillow and a blanket, “so she wouldn’t get too cold,” police documents describe Santos saying.

One of Santos’ other children, a 6-year-old, told police the 3-year-old had recently had COVID.

Santos’ third child is an infant.

Santos’ family in Massachusetts said they did not know why she decided to travel to New Mexico with her children.

Arrest warrants and criminal complaints, though, detail troubles that dogged Santos in the months leading up to her child’s death.

Santos told the Albuquerque police she left North Carolina to escape an abusive relationship, according to police documents.

Marchand, Santos’ aunt, didn’t say when Santos came to stay with her family, but Santos told police she lived with the family until June, when her relatives kicked her out. She then stayed with Hopkins Pena-Cantor for about seven months. It was not clear from Albuquerque police records or background checks where Hopkins Pena-Cantor was living in Massachusetts.

Albuquerque police contacted law enforcement in Gardner for more information. The Gardner Police Department identified several domestic violence incidents involving Bing according to Albuquerque police documents.

Gardner’s police chief, Eric McAvene Jr., declined to confirm this information Tuesday, saying matters involving children and domestic violence were exempt from public records requests.

According to Albuquerque police documents, Gardner police also reported the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families had investigated Santos after receiving an allegation that she had used drugs in front of her children.

DCF would not confirm or deny the existence of a case involving Santos. It was not clear when the DCF case began or if it was still open when the child died.

The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate conducts a review of any death of a child that had connections to DCF, a spokesperson for the office said Tuesday.

“We will be conducting a thorough administrative review of this case,” said Ari Fertig, the OCA’s spokesperson.

Hopkins Pena-Cantor told police she had traveled to Albuquerque with Bing, Santos, and Santos’ children to stay with her boyfriend, James Welch, who is also charged in connection with the child’s death.

It is unclear from police documents who was responsible for tying up the girl, but Santos said that night she untied the girl to take her to the bathroom. That’s when the girl fell off the toilet and suffered a head injury, Santos told police. The child was moaning after the injury, Santos reported, and five to six hours passed before Santos took her to the hospital on Saturday.

According to Santos’ account to police, Hopkins Pena-Cantor and Bing argued with her about taking the child to the hospital because they were worried what she might say about the child’s treatment. Hopkins Pena-Cantor told police she woke up in the middle of the night and saw Santos holding the child, who was cold and whose eyes weren’t moving, in a blanket. She said Santos was reluctant to go to the hospital due to fear she would have to deal with New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department.

Santos’ other two children were taken into custody by the New Mexico CYFD, police reported. Police reported the children also had been sexually molested.

Santos is charged with child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

Hopkins Pena-Cantor and Bing are both charged with child abuse and child abuse resulting in death.

Welch, 48, is charged with child abuse.

Sean Cotter of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin.