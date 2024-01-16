fb-pixelSchool closures and delays in Mass., R.I. due to wintry weather, slippery conditions Skip to main content

School closures and delays for Tuesday

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 16, 2024, 2 hours ago
Matt von Mering and his dogs Gerti and Hans made their way across the snow dusted foot bridge across Lobster Cove in the Annisquarm section of Gloucester on Jan. 6, 2024. Photo: John Blanding, Globe staffJohn Blanding/Globe staff

Several schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island announced closures or delays due to Tuesday’s storm, as falling snow and freezing rain were making for a slippery and slow-moving morning commute.

Many of the closures were in school districts west of Boston, and several schools in Rhode Island delayed their openings by one to two hours, and canceled morning pre-kindergarten classes.

Here’s a partial list of the schools that are closed or have delays:

Massachusetts

Ayer-Shirley Regional School District — closed

Ashburnham-Westminster Regional School District — closed

Auburn Public Schools — closed

Athol-Royalston Regional School District — closed

Cape Cod Regional Technical High School — two-hour delay

Gardner Public Schools — closed

Harvard Public Schools — closed

Hopkinton Public Schools — closed

Leicester Public Schools — closed

Longmeadow Public Schools — closed

Mendon-Upton Regional School District — closed

Milford Public Schools — closed

Narragansett Regional School District — closed

Nashoba Valley Technical High School — closed

Quabbin Regional School District — closed

Quaboag Regional School District — closed

Shawsheen Valley Technical High School — closed

Southbridge Public Schools — closed

Springfield Public Schools — closed

Tantasqua Regional/School Union 61 Districts — closed

Winchendon Public Schools — closed

Worcester Public Schools — closed

Rhode Island

Cranston Public Schools — one-hour delay; no morning pre-kindergarten

Narragansett Public Schools — two-hour delay

North Providence Public Schools — one-hour delay; no morning pre-kindergarten

Smithfield Public Schools — two-hour delay; no morning pre-kindergarten

Warwick Public Schools — 90-minute delay; no morning pre-kindergarten

Westerly Public Schools — two-hour delay; no morning pre-kindergarten

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

