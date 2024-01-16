School closures and delays for Tuesday

Several schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island announced closures or delays due to Tuesday’s storm, as falling snow and freezing rain were making for a slippery and slow-moving morning commute.
Many of the closures were in school districts west of Boston, and several schools in Rhode Island delayed their openings by one to two hours, and canceled morning pre-kindergarten classes.
Here’s a partial list of the schools that are closed or have delays:
Massachusetts
Ayer-Shirley Regional School District — closed
Ashburnham-Westminster Regional School District — closed
Auburn Public Schools — closed
Athol-Royalston Regional School District — closed
Cape Cod Regional Technical High School — two-hour delay
Gardner Public Schools — closed
Harvard Public Schools — closed
Hopkinton Public Schools — closed
Leicester Public Schools — closed
Longmeadow Public Schools — closed
Mendon-Upton Regional School District — closed
Milford Public Schools — closed
Narragansett Regional School District — closed
Nashoba Valley Technical High School — closed
Quabbin Regional School District — closed
Quaboag Regional School District — closed
Shawsheen Valley Technical High School — closed
Southbridge Public Schools — closed
Springfield Public Schools — closed
Tantasqua Regional/School Union 61 Districts — closed
Winchendon Public Schools — closed
Worcester Public Schools — closed
Rhode Island
Cranston Public Schools — one-hour delay; no morning pre-kindergarten
Narragansett Public Schools — two-hour delay
North Providence Public Schools — one-hour delay; no morning pre-kindergarten
Smithfield Public Schools — two-hour delay; no morning pre-kindergarten
Warwick Public Schools — 90-minute delay; no morning pre-kindergarten
Westerly Public Schools — two-hour delay; no morning pre-kindergarten
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
