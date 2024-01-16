The Republican presidential race arrives in New Hampshire. It could be the last chance to stop Trump.

Iowa’s results were a lifeline for the lagging DeSantis campaign , which had staked everything on that state’s conservative, religious GOP electorate. Haley, too, framed her third-place finish as a win, telling supporters in West Des Moines that the GOP contest has become a two-person race between her and Trump, and claiming she is the “last best hope” of preventing a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden.

But the close finish in Iowa between DeSantis and Haley — results from the Associated Press showed them just a couple percentage points apart — offered neither much momentum as they moved into New Hampshire, leaving Trump as the heavy favorite in the Jan. 23 primary.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the results in from the Iowa Caucus on Monday, the political world turned its eyes on New Hampshire, where all three leading Republican presidential candidates were scheduled to appear Tuesday as Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley continue battling to dislodge Donald Trump from his position as frontrunner.

Spin aside, though, there was only one victor Monday night: Trump, whose enduring popularity among Republican voters across the country has kept him in a comfortable frontrunner position for months. He brushed off both rivals in his victory speech Monday night, dismissively congratulating “Ron and Nikki for having a good time together.” The former president may also see a boost from the exit of businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the race Monday night after a poor showing in Iowa and endorsed Trump. Ramaswamy was polling only in the single-digits in New Hampshire, but many of his voters were expected to migrate to Trump.

Advertisement

Trump, who crested 50 percent support among Iowa Republican voters, was set to speak Tuesday evening in Atkinson, N.H., while DeSantis had an event scheduled in Claremont and Haley was headed to Bretton Woods, in the state’s North County.

Advertisement

Now, the pressure is on Haley in New Hampshire, where she has become the clear Trump alternative, polling double digits ahead of DeSantis even as she trails Trump by an even bigger margin. Haley is expected to perform significantly better than DeSantis with New Hampshire’s more moderate electorate, and draw particular support from independent voters, who can cast ballots in the state’s GOP primary. But most polls show she still trails Trump by a significant margin here.

A better-than-expected second-place finish for Haley in Iowa might have helped her bridge that divide, analysts said. But her “ho-hum result” means “the non-Trump vote is divided,” said Fergus Cullen, a former New Hampshire GOP chairman who is a Trump critic.

That, plus low turnout in Iowa, suggest a little-changed race without much voter excitement. Cullen said lately, he’s “come to the conclusion that this whole thing is a Potemkin campaign” — just a facade of a contested primary.

“All of us have been trying to make a race out of this — it’s human nature, right? You don’t want to see the football game where it’s 21-nothing at half time,” Cullen said. But “you can’t will a competitive race into existence.”

Another shift in the campaign came when Haley indicated she will not participate in two previously planned debates in New Hampshire this week, one hosted by ABC News and WMUR on Jan. 18 and the other hosted by CNN on Sunday, Jan. 21. While DeSantis has committed to attending the debates, Haley said Tuesday, “the next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it.” Trump has so far skipped every debate.

Advertisement

The former president, for his part, started his day not on the trail in New Hampshire but in a New York City courtroom, where damages were being determined in the case of his defamation against the writer E. Jean Caroll. Trump was set to speak at a country club in Atkinson at 5 pm, around the same time his rivals take the stage in other parts of the state.

On the other side of the aisle, New Hampshire Democrats leapt on the news of Trump’s victory in Iowa to urge voters here to write in Joe Biden.

“We will keep spreading the word over the final sprint that the best way to oppose Trump is by writing-in Joe Biden — not by voting for someone who wants to be Trump’s Vice President, supports a national abortion ban, and says they will pardon him,” Aaron Jacobs, spokesperson for the Write-In Biden effort, said in a statement.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.