Nikki Haley says she won’t debate in New Hampshire unless Trump shows up

Haley and DeSantis — who squared off last week in Des Moines for a two-person debate that the former president skipped — were invited to two debates in New Hampshire: one hosted by ABC News and WMUR on Thursday, Jan. 18, at Saint Anselm College in Manchester and the other hosted by CNN on Sunday, Jan. 21, at New England College in Henniker.

Two presidential debates slated to happen in New Hampshire in the coming days are up in the air after former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday she has no intention of going toe-to-toe with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis again, as long as the Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump, remains absent.

Advertisement

While DeSantis accepted both invitations, Haley kept coy, until Tuesday. She revealed her plans in a statement that didn’t mention DeSantis.

“We’ve had five great debates in this campaign,” she said. “Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The statement aligned with the message Haley delivered Monday night after Iowa’s GOP caucuses. Citing her stronger poll numbers in New Hampshire, Haley said her third-place finish in Iowa effectively created a “two-person race” between her and Trump. She didn’t say much about DeSantis and instead portrayed herself as campaigning against Trump and President Biden.

Haley’s campaign launched a new TV ad in New Hampshire on Tuesday to reinforce that message. The ad refers to Trump and Biden as “the two most disliked politicians in America” who are both are consumed by “chaos,” and the ad calls Haley “the better choice,” without alluding to DeSantis.

In a statement on social media, DeSantis said Haley is “afraid” to debate “because she doesn’t want to answer the tough questions such as how she got rich off Boeing after giving them millions in taxpayer handouts as governor of South Carolina.” And he said Haley is running to be Trump’s vice president.

Advertisement

“I won’t snub New Hampshire voters like both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, and plan to honor my commitments,” DeSantis added. “I look forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week.”

Aside from the debates, DeSantis is slated to participate in a CNN town hall Tuesday night from New England College in Henniker.

Polling shows Haley, who secured the coveted endorsement of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, is on track for a solid, albeit distant, second-place finish in New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 GOP primary. Then the nominating contest will move along to her home state of South Carolina, where DeSantis has signaled he plans to compete.





Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.