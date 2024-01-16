Pembroke Schools considering policy to bar staff from displaying or discussing social and political views

The policy, drafted by the School Committee’s chair, Susan Bollinger, would also prohibit staff from wearing jewelry or pins that “advocate for any particular group.”

A draft of the policy proposal obtained by the Globe would bar school personnel from advocating or campaigning for “any political candidate or political, partisan, or social policy issue” on district property. The ban would include advocacy through the use of flags, posters, buttons and other materials, according to the draft proposal.

The Pembroke School Committee is considering a policy that would prohibit teachers and administrators from displaying or discussing their political and social views on all school campuses.

Schools “should be a politically neutral space where students are taught how to think, not what to think,” the proposal says. “We firmly believe that all administrators and staff members within the district hold positions of authority over the student body, thereby exerting significant influence. Consequently, they bear substantial responsibility.”

The School Committee is scheduled to convene Tuesday evening at the Pembroke High School auditorium to discuss the need for the new policy, according to the committee agenda. A vote on whether to direct a member subcommittee may also occur to review and revise the proposal.

School boards have become the center of culture wars across the country in which liberal and conservative factions engage in contentious battles over issues like book bans, critical race theory, and gender identity. A debate similar to the one in Pembroke flared in Stoughton two years ago when the superintendent banned school staff from displaying “political” items including Black Lives Matter, Thin Blue Line or Pride flags.

In Marblehead, the School Committee is currently considering a proposal that would give its members complete control over what flags and signs can be displayed after a local mother took down a Black Lives Matter flag in the high school cafeteria.

Pembroke Public Schools is a suburban district south of Boston with fewer than 2,500 students. The proposed policy defines “social policy issues” as any subjects “over which the public is deeply divided and are often intensely personal or important to adherents.”

The proposal would also apply to students, who would have to ask for written permission from school administration to promote any social, political or religious advocacy related to an after-school club. Moreover, any student requests would require approval from the School Committee.

Bollinger and Pembroke Superintendent Erin Obey did not respond to requests for comment from the Globe.

The School Committee meeting Tuesday is expected to draw large numbers of families, students, teachers and activists on both sides of the divide. Tanya Neslusan, executive director of MassEquality, which is urging community members to attend the meeting, called the proposed policy “inherently dangerous,” particularly for LGBTQ students who are already face a higher risk of bullying, self-harm, and suicide.

“When you’re talking about eliminating a Pride flag from a classroom, it’s essentially trying to erase the existence of queer students, some of whom that’s the only safe space they have,” Neslusan said.

Pembroke Selectman Steve Ciciotti told the Globe in an email that he fully supports the spirit of Bollinger’s proposal to “return our school administration and staff to a place of political neutrality, where students are taught how to think and not what to think.” And students, he said, would still have the freedom to express their 1st Amendment rights.

“The current policy regime isn’t working because there is a known history of one set of political views that is regularly platformed by administration and staff,” Ciciotti said, adding that existing policy has been “inconsistently and arbitrarily enforced.”

Although the proposed policy does not single out any social or political issues, Pembroke resident Elin Flashman noted Bollinger, who first submitted the proposal in July, has repeatedly cited the rainbow Pride flag as an example of the materials school staff would be banned from displaying.

In a recording of a subcommittee meeting last week, where Bollinger, Obey and member Allison Glennon discuss the proposal at length, Bollinger can be heard saying teachers who display the Pride flag make their classrooms “not a safe space” for other families, such as Muslims, Jews, or “another traditionally marginalized group of people” due to their “religious texts.”

“You are now making this traditionally marginalized group of people less than the LGBT community when you’re elevating that. Does that make sense?” she is heard saying.

Flashman, who attended the subcommittee meeting and gave the recording to the Globe, has two children in Pembroke schools, including one who identifies as LGBTQ. He questioned how the policy, if enacted, would be enforced. He said he also feared the policy would force teachers to “out” themselves because it would only allow staff members to wear potentially political or socially conscious accessories that “represent a part of their own personal identity or culture.”

“This is just crazy,” he said. “This is not a way to run a rather exceptional school system.”





Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her @DDpan.