Man allegedly tries to break into Billerica storage facility, crashes U-Haul in Lynnfield

State Police said the driver, later identified as Alexander Encarnacion, 29, of Providence, and multiple “accomplices in a sedan” had allegedly tried to break into the storage facility.

In a statement , State Police said the chaotic episode began around 10:30 p.m. when police in Billerica informed troopers that they were following a 2008 Ford Econoline U-Haul vehicle onto Route 3 south.

A Providence man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to break into a Billerica storage facility and then leading authorities on a chase into Lynnfield that ended shortly after he crashed a U-Haul van into a vacant police cruiser.

Advertisement

Billerica officers followed the van as it sped away but did not give chase, police said.

Encarnacion allegedly took the ramp from Route 3 south to Interstate 95 north, with Billerica and State Police cruisers tracking him, officials said. The van’s rear license plate was covered and Encarnacion wore an orange ski mask behind the wheel, police said.

The van ran over stop sticks and a tire deflation device that a trooper had put down near Exit 57, but the van kept going, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., Encarnacion got off Interstate 95 at exit 59 in Lynnfield and crashed into an unoccupied police cruiser on Summer Street, police said.

Encarnacion ran away but was captured about an hour later with the help of a police dog, officials said. Encarnacion was bitten by the dog and was taken to a hospital but was released a short time later.

Encarnacion was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, speeding, and improper operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

It wasn’t clear if Encarnacion had retained counsel who could speak on his behalf.

Advertisement

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.