Providence man who coerced young girls into sexually explicit acts sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

The investigation began with a complaint from the family of a 10-year-old girl living in Utah and led investigators to 14 other girls — from 8 to 14 years old — whom Akinlapa had persuaded to perform sexual acts on camera while he recorded them. A forensic review of his computers and smart phones revealed evidence that he’d victimized the 15 girls and attempted to do the same with about 60 others, according to the office of US Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Akinola Akinlapa, now 23, was graduating from high school and accepted into an engineering program at Johnson & Wales University when he was arrested in 2020, according to court documents.

PROVIDENCE — A Providence man who admitted coercing 15 underage girls to undress and engage in sexually explicit acts while he recorded them on a webcam has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

“This case is a sobering reminder of the ways in which technology enables predators to abuse their victims and inflict harm, even over great distances,” Cunha said in a statement Tuesday. “Thanks to the bravery of one young girl, and the diligent work of our law enforcement partners, this defendant will be held accountable for his repeated, persistent and abhorrent efforts to victimize young children for his own gratification.”

Akinlapa, the youngest of four children, was described in court records as friendless and reclusive, shy at school, and mainly engaging with others through playing video games.

A neuropsychologist for the defense diagnosed Akinlapa with Asperger’s syndrome and said that it played a major determinative role in his behavior, causing him to be immature, socially incompetent, attracted to harmful internet sites, and failing to comprehend the harmfulness of his offense.

“Although he appears to have understood that his behavior could get him in trouble if it was discovered, it is clear to this writer that this defendant failed to appreciate the degree of wrongfulness of the behavior in question, and that this failure was due entirely to a mental disease or defect,” neuropsychological expert Dr. Willliam Rinn said, according to court documents.

Akinlapa was exposed in 2020, when he messaged the 10-year-old girl in Utah. Akinlapa had an online user name of Melissa#7384 and contacted the girl with a link to what he said was an online children’s gaming platform, according to court records.

The links that Akinlapa sent went to blank pages, so he and the girl switched to a video call, according to court records. Hiding his face, Akinlapa told the girl that the links had transmitted a virus to her computer and stolen her personal information. He told the girl to undress in front of the camera and perform sex acts for him, or her personal information would be posted to the internet, according to court records.

The girl pretended to go along with his demands, but then told her mother, who told the police in West Valley City, Utah. Between the police and FBI agents in Salt Lake City and in Providence, the investigators traced the IP address to Akinlapa’s home.

The investigators found the images and videos of underage girls on Akinlapa’s devices.

Akinlapa had pleaded guilty in June 2022 to charges of enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and possession of child pornography.

Then, last year, he attempted to withdraw his guilty plea.

US District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. denied Akinlapa’s motion in November, determining that Akinlapa’s guilty plea was knowing, voluntary, and intelligent.

Assistant US Attorney Milind Shah recommended that Akinlapa be sentenced to 15 years on each count, with the sentences running concurrently, and a life term of supervision. Shah argued that Akinlapa knew what he was doing was wrong.

Akinlapa’s lawyer, Joseph Voccola, recommended that the statutory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release, was “sufficient, but not greater than necessary.” He included portions of a report from the neuropsychologist and asked that the judge recommend Akinlapa be sent to FMC Devens prison in Ayer, Massachusetts, for its sex offender management program. He also included letters from Akinlapa’s family asking the judge for mercy, asserting that he is a good person, and blaming themselves for his actions.

The judge sentenced Akinlapa on Thursday to 10 years incarceration, followed by eight years of supervised release. He recommended that the Bureau of Prisons designate FMC Devens for Akinlapa.

Akinlapa waived his right to appeal. He was released and ordered to report to prison on Feb. 1.

Conditions for Akinlapa’s release are the same as those imposed when he was released on a $10,000 bond in April 2020, including that he must participate in mental health treatment, submit to supervision and a curfew with GPS monitoring, restricted travel, and have no contact with any victims or witnesses.

