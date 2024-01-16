Red Line, Orange Line delays due to smoke at Downtown Crossing

Reports of smoke at the Downtown Crossing MBTA stop caused delays on the Red and Orange lines during the morning commute Tuesday as snow fell across the region, officials said.
“Delays of about 30 minutes while personnel investigate reports of smoke at Downtown Crossing,” the MBTA posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 8:33 a.m. “Service is standing by at this time.”
Red Line Update: Delays of about 30 minutes while personnel investigate reports of smoke at Downtown Crossing. Service is standing by at this time. https://t.co/C7oujE0BVI— MBTA (@MBTA) January 16, 2024
The smoke was caused by an electrical problem, the MBTA said.
At 8:36 a.m., the MBTA said passengers at the JFK/UMass stop could use the commuter rail for alternative inbound service.
Passengers at JFK/UMass can use Commuter Rail for alternate service inbound.— MBTA (@MBTA) January 16, 2024
A request for comment was sent to MBTA officials Tuesday morning.
Advertisement
Shuttle buses have replaced service between the JFK/UMass and Harvard stops on the Red Line, the MBTA said.
“Boston Fire Department and our maintenance personnel are on scene,” the MBTA posted on social media. “Updates will be provided.”
Red Line Update: Shuttle Buses replace service between JFK/UMass and Harvard due to an electrical problem at Downtown Crossing. Boston Fire Department and our maintenance personnel are on scene. Updates will be provided. https://t.co/5kco5qIh7y— MBTA (@MBTA) January 16, 2024
Shuttle buses were also replacing service on the Orange Line between Back Bay and North Station, according to the T.
“Orange Line: Shuttle Buses replace service between Back Bay and North Station due to an electrical problem at Downtown Crossing,” the T said on X at 9:31 a.m. “The Green Line shuttles have been extended from Copley/Back Bay to North Station to accommodate passengers.”
Orange Line: Shuttle Buses replace service between Back Bay and North Station due to an electrical problem at Downtown Crossing. The Green Line shuttles have been extended from Copley/Back Bay to North Station to accomodate passengers.— MBTA (@MBTA) January 16, 2024
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.