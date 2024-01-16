Red Line, Orange Line delays due to smoke at Downtown Crossing

“Delays of about 30 minutes while personnel investigate reports of smoke at Downtown Crossing,” the MBTA posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 8:33 a.m. “Service is standing by at this time.”

Reports of smoke at the Downtown Crossing MBTA stop caused delays on the Red and Orange lines during the morning commute Tuesday as snow fell across the region , officials said.

The smoke was caused by an electrical problem, the MBTA said.

At 8:36 a.m., the MBTA said passengers at the JFK/UMass stop could use the commuter rail for alternative inbound service.

A request for comment was sent to MBTA officials Tuesday morning.

Shuttle buses have replaced service between the JFK/UMass and Harvard stops on the Red Line, the MBTA said.

“Boston Fire Department and our maintenance personnel are on scene,” the MBTA posted on social media. “Updates will be provided.”

Shuttle buses were also replacing service on the Orange Line between Back Bay and North Station, according to the T.

“Orange Line: Shuttle Buses replace service between Back Bay and North Station due to an electrical problem at Downtown Crossing,” the T said on X at 9:31 a.m. “The Green Line shuttles have been extended from Copley/Back Bay to North Station to accommodate passengers.”

Firefighters converged on Washington Street after an electrical problem shutdown the Red and Orange lines at Downtown Crossing on Jan. 16. Kris Hooks/Globe Staff

