Route 1 in Wrentham partially closed after pedestrian crash

A stretch of Route 1 in Wrentham is closed due a pedestrian crash that caused serious injuries, officials said Tuesday evening.
The closure is from Madison Street to Thurston Street, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath wrote on X, shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, McGrath said.
The crash resulted in “serious injuries,” according to state Department of Transportation.
It was not known how long the area would remain closed.
The investigation is ongoing, McGrath said.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.