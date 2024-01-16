Some good State of the State advice for Governor McKee

While there’s a good chance his speech will already be finalized by the time he reads Rhode Map, I asked some of Rhode Island’s smartest policy minds to explain what they’d like to hear in the address.

Governor Dan McKee is set to deliver his annual State of the State address at 7 p.m., which means consolidating about 250 requests, ideas, dreams, and (occasionally) favors into a 30-minute speech that is cutting into everyone’s “Jeopardy!” time.

Karen Santilli, Crossroads Rhode Island

”Housing has been the top policy priority for several years. I hope to hear more tonight about the administration’s concrete plans to confront and end the state’s homelessness crisis. As a state, we need clear plans and long-term focus to prioritize the construction of more affordable and permanent supportive housing units.”

Pat Crowley, AFL-CIO

”I’m pleased to see the governor focus on raising the incomes of working Rhode Islanders. I hope he mentions the positive role that organized labor can play in getting workers the increased wages they deserve.”

Michael DiBiase, Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council

”Three things: 1. More urgency to improve student outcomes in our K-12 schools, including a constitutional right to education. 2. A robust plan and new approaches to produce affordable housing. 3. Improvements to Rhode Island’s business tax climate.”

Paige Clausius-Parks, Rhode Island Kids Count

”We hope the State of the State address includes policies and investments focused on Rhode Island’s babies, young children, youth, and their families - including much-needed investment in early care education and health. I also hope to hear plans to address childhood poverty, the child mental health crisis, healthy school meals for all, continued support for multilingual learners, and increased support for youth aging out of foster care.”

Meaghan Wims, Duffy & Shanley

”Flooded neighborhoods, business closures, highway shutdowns, coastline erosion: We’re reminded now after seemingly every storm that Rhode Island is on the frontlines of climate change. Climate action can’t wait, and it’s as much an economic issue as an environmental and societal one. I’d like to hear in this State of the State actional steps the Ocean State will take to lead the US in tackling this generational issue.”

Cortney Nicolato, United Way of Rhode Island

”I am thrilled to see the focus on raising incomes in the governor’s plan. We must balance this effort with programs focused on reducing personal expenses so Rhode Islanders can feel the effects faster. A great place to do this is by including a housing bond and increasing the eligibility of Rhode Island Works program in this year’s budget.”

Dr. Amy Nunn, Rhode Island Public Health Institute

”I’d love to see a renewed commitment to creating a statewide, institutionalized Retail SNAP Incentive Program that expands on the state’s current ‘Eat Well Be Well’ pilot program and makes shopping healthy more affordable by essentially doubling families’ buying power in the fresh produce aisle. Food insecurity remains a major issue for far too many Rhode Island families, and bold investments in innovative programs like this will help us move the needle in the right direction.”

Professor Edinaldo Tebaldi, Bryant University

”I wish Governor McKee would talk about his vision and policy initiatives aimed at increasing productivity and income per capita in Rhode Island. Raising income per capita should be a priority. Higher income is key to raise standards of living, particularly of disadvantaged individuals.”

Nirva LaFortune, City Year Providence

”I hope Governor McKee will outline a comprehensive education plan. This plan should include investments in mental health support for all public school students, pipeline programs to diversify and retain the teaching workforce, initiatives to engage families in education, targeted investments in attendance and academic resources, and support for after-school programs and workforce development programs such as City Year and AmeriCorps.

”I’d also like to him address the funding formula for English Language Learners, and expanding access and affordability to four-year higher education through the Rhode Island Promise program. Early education should be prioritized as the foundation for success because it sets the stage for a child’s lifelong learning and development.”

Jennifer Hawkins, ONE Neighborhood Builders

”Governor McKee and Speaker Joe Shekarchi have done a great deal to prioritize housing in recent years. I’m excited to hear more details about the proposed housing bond that’s been talked about over the last several weeks. Rhode Island has a pipeline of permitted projects that face being stalled. I hope the governor will send a strong signal by including a housing bond that will generate affordable housing at scale.”

Erin Donovan-Boyle, Newport Chamber of Commerce

”I look forward to hearing how the Governor plans on navigating this post-pandemic economy without the abundance of federal funding assistance received in recent years. More specifically, I look forward to hearing about planned infrastructure investments related to workforce housing, transportation, and broadband accessibility to nurture economic development; as well as education and workforce development policy initiatives that will help to build a talent pipeline for the future of work. I would also love to hear plans for growing capacity and technical assistance programs to support small businesses and a more robust entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

