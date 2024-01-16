‘I live in the best state.’ And yet, for many living in Mass., the state of the Commonwealth is a complicated one.

“I live in the best country, I live in the best state, I live in the best city, and I live in the best neighborhood,” said Dan Scalia, a 46-year-old Charlestown resident and a managing director of a local multipurpose space for kids and adults. “I’m pretty bullish overall on Massachusetts.”

For some, however, they wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

Massachusetts by nearly every measure is expensive, residents say. Its roadways are clogged, and the MBTA often is no help, they grouse. State officials are spending too much on housing newly arrived immigrants, some contend.

As Governor Maura Healey prepares to deliver her first State of the Commonwealth speech on Wednesday, residents offered a divided picture of the state’s trajectory. Massachusetts offers so much to those who live here, they said in Globe interviews — superior hospitals, good schools, a commitment to protecting people’s rights.

And yet, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for most residents to enjoy those assets amid rising rents, a housing market out of reach for many would-be buyers, and, for those in greater Boston, a frustratingly unreliable public transportation system. It creates a complicated calculus for those of being able to stay in the place they’ve long called home.

“There are so many advantages: the access to culture, to the arts, to world-class hospitals, to a generally thoughtful population,” said Susan Biddle, a 62-year-old Dedham resident who owns her own hospitality business. She said she often sees the region’s challenges through many of her 100 or so employees, who have to weather long commutes and struggle to afford to stay here.

“It’s hard to get a second job if it takes you two hours to get to your first job and two hours to get home,” she said. “The question is, when do you reach diminishing returns? At this point, I think the benefits for me personally outweigh the negatives. But what point does that turn?”

For some, it already has. Reshenna Browne, 24, has lived in Massachusetts for most of her life — save for a short stint in Rhode Island as a teenager, she said — but the Dorchester resident said she plans to leave as soon as she graduates college. She blames the state’s high cost of living and difficulties affording suitable housing for herself and her 3-year-old son.

”I want financial stability,” said Browne, who studies stenography at Bunker Hill Community College. “I just want to give my son the best life that I possibly can, and I don’t think that I could do that living in Massachusetts.”

Browne said she has her sights set on Florida, where she said she can expect to make about as much money each year but where those dollars will stretch further. She ultimately wants to buy a home, but she said that seems like a distant dream in Greater Boston’s pricey market. The state, she said, has failed to provide equal resources for its young residents, especially when it comes to programs designed to support housing.

“There’s just nothing for us. Everything is for the older people,” Browne said. “I just feel like there’s really nothing for me here anymore.”

It’s a challenge Healey has repeatedly given voice to, and likely will again Wednesday. It will be not only her first State of the Commonwealth address as governor, but the first delivered from the usual perch — in the House chamber on Beacon Hill — in four years after COVID-19 disrupted plans for the last two of Charlie Baker’s annual speeches.

Healey has already hinted at some major announcements, including plans to dramatically expand access to child care — another area many residents have struggled to navigate. The first-term Democrat has already offered a multibillion-dollar proposal to help ease the state’s housing crunch, that if embraced by the Legislature, could help spur a proliferation of accessory dwelling units, or granny flats, and higher taxes on seven-figure home sales.

But there are clear fiscal headwinds, too. Healey recently ordered hundreds of millions of dollars in budget cuts, and state officials are projecting taking in less tax revenue next fiscal year than they had planned for this one, complicating what the state can afford to fund.

Healey is also projecting that the state will spend nearly $1 billion both this fiscal year and the next on a state emergency shelter system that’s absorbed thousands of newly arrived immigrants. Those escalating costs have frustrated residents who believe Massachusetts should focus more of its resources on those already living here.

“She should help people here first,” said Deirdre Kerrigan, 44, of Swampscott. “Those are the people who pay the taxes. They are the people who work in the US and are here. They have problems. The system that we have, we’ve got a horrible system.”

But it’s the state’s reputation as a welcoming, progressive haven that’s drawn many, and keeps many, here. For the first time, the state has an elected female and openly gay governor, Boston has an elected woman of color as mayor, and the attorney general is a woman of color.

They, and other elected officials, have helped ensure the state “really expands on protections and opportunities” for people here, said Grace Moreno, a 53-year-old Dorchester resident.

“I won’t put my foot down in Florida. As a queer woman, that’s not a safe place,” said Moreno, the executive director of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “If I had to choose a state to live in, this would be the one I would choose. I think we’re a little bit in a bubble [compared to] the rest of the country.”

Zack Livingston, a brewery owner in Shelburne Falls, said he, too, loves living in Massachusetts, a state where people generally “try to move forward and not be too complacent.” But he also believes the state can do more to help spur jobs and small businesses, particularly in rural areas to which people are drawn for the natural beauty — he considers Franklin County the recreational capital of the state — but need a reason to stay.

“When you’re looking at the long-term sustainability of an area that is more rural, you need jobs to keep people there,” he said.

Massachusetts, indeed, has among the nation’s lowest unemployment rates. But job growth is also slowing, mirroring trends nationally, and not all opportunities are equal.

John Santos, 23, of Roxbury said his biggest concerns were job opportunities and effective public transportation. Those worries collided Tuesday morning as he stood on the curb outside Park Street Station waiting for a delayed shuttle bus that would — he hoped — get him to a job interview before he was labeled a no-show.

”A lot of people I know [who are] trying to find work can’t,” said Santos, who currently works a retail job, but he is pursuing a career as a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician. “There’s a lot of young folks going through homelessness around the Boston area [state officials] don’t speak about.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.