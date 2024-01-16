Ten things to know about Governor McKee’s State of the State address

With the state facing a housing crisis, McKee said he will propose placing a $100 million housing production bond on the ballot.

PROVIDENCE — Here are 10 things to know about the 2024 State of the State address that Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee delivered on Tuesday:

“This would be the largest housing production bond in our state’s history,” he said. “And we’re going to ensure that — if approved by the voters — these dollars will create more inventory and help put young people on a path to homeownership in our state. We know that homeownership is one of the top ways to build generational wealth. Let’s get it done.”

McKee noted the General Assembly approved more than $250 million for housing in 2022 and an additional $71 million in housing in last year’s budget.

“While building units doesn’t happen overnight, we continue to see signs of progress,” McKee said. “Under the leadership of Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor, we already have over 1,600 homes in the pipeline, with more on the way.”

2. Sets goal for increasing per capita income

McKee set a goal of raising Rhode Island’s per capita income by a minimum of $20,000 by the year 2030. The state’s per capita income is now $43,324, according to census data.

“Just think how much housing insecurity and food insecurity we could address as a state if we double down and work to raise per capita income across Rhode Island, helping every family,” he said.

But McKee’s speech did not detail how Rhode Island would reach that goal. “Just like we did with our education goal — within the next 100 days, we will roll out a game plan for raising incomes,” he said, adding that Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns executive director Ernest A. Almonte and Bryant University economics Professor Edinaldo Tibaldi will help with the plan.

McKee noted he’ll submitting a budget proposal later this week, saying, “The budget will prioritize programs and initiatives that will help raise the incomes of our fellow Rhode Islanders while controlling recurring costs.”

3. Proposes a bond for a URI life sciences school

McKee said his budget will propose a bond referendum for a new life sciences school at the University of Rhode Island “to grow the talent pipeline and solidify Rhode Island as a life science leader.”

The speech did not specify the amount the state would borrow. But he said he will join URI President Marc Parlange in advocating for “this important, income-raising initiative.”

Rhode Island is making progress in becoming a life sciences leader, he said, citing House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s initiative for a new quasi-public agency for life sciences. Last year’s budget provided $45 million, and former Rhode Island Foundation CEO and president Neil Steinberg has been named board chair of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub.

4. Calls for RIC cybersecurity bond

McKee called for another bond referendum to grow Rhode Island College’s cybersecurity program, saying, “In five years, let’s have 1,000 students enrolled in this school graduating 250 students a year with these degrees.”

His speech did not specify the amount of that bond. He thanked RIC President Jack Warner for teaming up with former US representative James R. Langevin to launch the first State Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies at RIC.

“Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field with thousands of unfilled positions,” he said. “An information security analyst is now ranked as one of the top five best jobs in the nation with a median salary of $112,000. We want these jobs in Rhode Island to help raise per capita income.”

5. Backs bond for a State Archive and History Center

McKee backed Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore’s call for a bond item that would help fund a new State Archive and History Center. He noted the state is now refurbishing the Independent Man statue, which was removed from atop the State House for only the second time in history because its marble base had split.

“We’re using this opportunity to invest in the People’s House and preserve the Independent Man for generations of Rhode Islanders and visitors to enjoy,” McKee said. “And while we’re at it, let’s make Rhode Island’s history a true attraction that brings thousands of tourists to our state every year.”

The speech did not specify the amount of the bond item. Amore has called for funding the $100 million project with state, federal, and philanthropic funds.

6. Emphasizes school attendance

Last year, McKee announced his administration would outline a plan “to reach Massachusetts education levels by 2030.” And on Tuesday, he said the state is improving in three areas: test scores, student attendance, and financial aid form completion.

In April he announced plans to add 1 million hours of learning time to students’ schedules outside of the classroom, making millions of dollars available to cities and towns who sign compacts. On Tuesday, he said 38 out of 39 cities and towns have joined the Learn365RI effort, and he said 98 percent of schools have improved attendance this year.

He said his budget proposal will include $15 million for math and English Language Arts coaching for students and professional development for teachers.

7. New funding for health care provider rates

McKee said his budget proposal will include more than $135 million in investments to increase health care provider rates and support behavioral health needs. Some provider rates have not increased in more than a decade, he said.

The Globe and Rhode Island PBS have reported that in the past two years hundreds of children ages 3 and younger have waited far longer than the legal amount of time allowed for Early Intervention.

McKee said his budget proposal will fully fund the Early Intervention rate increases recommended by the Office of Health Insurance Commissioner, rather than the lower amount initially proposed by his health and human services agency. The budget will include a $3.8 million bump for the program, according to spokesperson Kerri White, rather than the $1.9 million that advocates said did not go far enough.

8. Suggests raising threshold for taxable retirement income

McKee noted General Treasurer James A. Diossa has created a Pension Advisory Working Group to revisit the state’s 2011 pension overhaul and to analyze ways of boosting retiree benefits.

“Raising incomes also means making sure our retirees can afford to stay in Rhode Island,” he said. “Let’s act now to raise the threshold for taxable retirement income so our retirees can keep more money in their pockets.”

9. Announces new movie filmed in R.I.

McKee praised Rhode Island Film and Television Office executive director Steven Feinberg for attracting film crews to the state for movies such as “Good Burger 2” and “Hocus Pocus 2.”

And McKee, a former lieutenant governor, said, “I’m excited about another new movie that’s going to be filmed in Rhode Island this year: It’s called “Ella McCay” — a story about a lieutenant governor who becomes a governor. And while it’s a familiar story, I’ve been assured that it’s not about yours truly.”

10. Renews call for reducing corporate minimum tax

McKee will again propose reducing the corporate minimum tax from $400 to $350. “This tax impacts our state’s smallest businesses the most,” he said. “Let’s give them more relief.”

Last year, McKee proposed cutting the corporate minimum tax from $400 to $375. But the Assembly rejected that idea, with Shekarchi saying it was a “minor” change to the tax.

House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale, a Foster Republican, delivered the Republican response, noting that last year’s state budget totaled about $14 billion dollars. “Based on the annual budget growth prior to COVID, we should be around $11.5 billion this year,” he said. “We must hold the line, and we must be looking for places to cut spending.

Chippendale said Rhode Island cannot afford the Act on Climate, the 2021 law which makes the state’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions mandatory and enforceable. “The act is built on an idealistic rather than a realistic foundation,” he said, emphasizing that electricity costs have increased, electric vehicle sales have stalled, and regional wind energy projects have been cancelled.

Chippendale criticized the state for failing to maintain its roads and bridges, saying, “The near disaster of the I-195 bridge is a reminder of the negative impact these failures have had on commerce, education, healthcare delivery, and the lives of everyday commuters.”

He renewed Rhode Island Republicans call to create a state inspector general’s office, saying, “This alone is an initiative that can save Rhode Island taxpayers billions of dollars.”

Chippendale also blasted Rhode Island’s response to the housing crisis, saying, “The state created a cabinet-level Office of Housing with its own massive budget and staff — which continues to grow. This isn’t creating efficiencies that will lower costs, it’s creating bureaucracies that increase costs.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.