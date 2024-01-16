fb-pixel40,000 pounds of bananas rollover with tractor trailer Skip to main content

Tractor-trailer with 40,000 pounds of bananas rolls over in Connecticut

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated January 16, 2024, 25 minutes ago
The tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 95.Connecticut State Police

A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas rolled over Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Stonington, Conn., officials said.

Emergency responders arrived around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday and found the tractor-trailer on its side, police said. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The off ramp for Exit 92 was closed until around 1:40 p.m., police said.

The Department of Consumer Protection was notified because of the produce the truck was carrying.

No other information was immediately available.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

