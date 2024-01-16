Spin-outs, accidents reported as wintry weather makes for slippery morning commute

Several highways had lanes blocked due to accidents and slick spots, including on Interstates 93 and 95 in Braintree and Sharon. Also, the MBTA commuter rail was experiencing a number of delays , with the Needham, Newburyport, Worcester, Fitchburg and Rockport lines operating up to 25 minutes behind schedule.

Vehicles were spinning out on highways and several accidents reported as snow continued to fall throughout New England Tuesday morning on top of the 1 to 3 inches from the overnight, making for a slow-moving commute.

Snowy morning in Boston: Commuters wait for the T at Malden Center Tuesday as snow continued to fall. Leah Becerra

The National Weather Service adjusted its snowfall forecast Tuesday morning, saying that Southern New England could expect 2 to 6 inches of snow and from 4 to 8 inches in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine by eearly Wednesday.

Advertisement

“We nudged most places up another inch after 1-3 inches fell overnight,” NWS meteorologists said. “The rain/snow line makes it into Providence & Boston by early afternoon. Hartford, Worcester, Lawrence see sleet/freezing rain mix in, and it remains all snow near Berkshires.”

Weather observers reported 1.75 inches of snow in North Scituate, 2 inches of snow in Cumberland, R.I., and 2.5 inches of snow in Barrington, R.I., according to posts and retweets by NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn, the weather service’s amateur radio station. On Cape Cod, there were reports of 2.5 inches of snow on the ground in both Brewster and Harwich, according to snowfall reports from the NWS.

For a full list of snowfall accumulations throughout New England, check out the Globe’s snowfall tracker here.

The snowfall forecast for Southern New England released Tuesday morning. NWS

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for much of New England, including the Boston area, that will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday. A winter storm warning remains in effect for northern and central Maine.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported that roadways Tuesday morning were wet and covered with snow and slush. As of 10 a.m., MassDOT had 1,455 pieces of equipment had been deployed to plow and treat the roads. The speed limit for all vehicles on the Mass Pike (I-90) was reduced to 40 miles per hour in both directions, and tandem-trailers were being restricted from the New York border to mile marker 51 in Chicopee, MassDOT officials wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

Classes were canceled in several school districts Tuesday due to the storm. Among those districts announcing closures in the Boston area were the Ayer-Shirley Regional School District, Ashburnham-Westminster Regional School District, Athol-Royalston Regional School District, and Worcester Public Schools.

What we can expect later today

The snow will change over to a mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain Tuesday afternoon, up to the Massachusetts Turnpike, Boston Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein said. South and east of Interstate 95 will see all rain.

The region will see “below-freezing temperatures early and then milder air moves north and west from the ocean this afternoon,” pushing the thermometer into the upper 30s, Epstein said.

Snow started falling early Tuesday throughout the Boston area. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Colder air returns Tuesday night making for a potentially tricky commute heading home.

“Temps get cold tonight so any residual moisture freezes up,” Epstein said.

“You will definitely want to take it slow,” said NWS meteorologist Kyle Pederson.

In Rhode Island, several inches of light snow

About two inches of a glistening light snow fell across Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, leading to a river flood warning, school delays, and slushy driving conditions.

Advertisement

As of 9:45 a.m., the NWS had reported 2.5 inches of freshly fallen snow in Richmond, R.I., in the southwestern part of the state, and 2.1 inches in Providence. All in all, the weather service predicts about 5 inches of snowfall, which could turn to rain this afternoon. Slippery road conditions are expected.

NWS issued a river flood warning for the Pawtuxet River at Cranston, which experienced significant flooding last week. The river is forecast to crest at 11.62 feet, endangering homes and business in low-lying sections of Warwick, West Warwick, and Cranston. It could climb slightly due to snowmelt.

Looking ahead, it will be blustery and cold Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures only reaching the 20s on Wednesday and around 30 on Thursday for Southern New England, forecasters said.

People walked in the snow at Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Newton Tuesday morning. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

A man removes snow along Eliot Street in Boston Tuesday morning. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.