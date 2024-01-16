Lawmakers strike tax deal, but it faces long election-year odds in Congress

The plan includes $33 billion to partly extend a major expansion of the child tax credit that was initially beefed up for one year as part of the sweeping 2021 pandemic aid law, and another $33 billion to reinstate a set of expired business tax benefits related to research, business, and capital deductions. Both would last through 2025.

WASHINGTON — Top Democrats and Republicans in Congress on Tuesday released a $78 billion compromise they have reached to expand the child tax credit and restore three popular expired business tax breaks, but the package faces a challenging road to enactment in an election year.

It would also include an increase of a tax credit to encourage the development of low-income housing, tax relief for disaster victims, and tax breaks for Taiwanese workers and companies operating in the United States. The package would be financed by reining in the employee retention tax credit, a pandemic-era program to encourage employers to keep workers on the payroll that has become a hotbed of abuse.

The deal represents a rare bipartisan agreement spanning both chambers, brokered by the two top tax-writers in Congress: Representative Jason Smith, Republican of Missouri and the chair of the Ways and Means Committee; and Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who chairs the Finance Committee. They have led an intensive round of discussions aimed at striking a compromise and pushing it into law in time for the start of tax filing season this month.

But the package faces steep obstacles in a Congress laboring to tackle even the basic work of funding the government.

“Fifteen million kids from low-income families will be better off as a result of this plan, and given today’s miserable political climate, it’s a big deal to have this opportunity to pass pro-family policy that helps so many kids get ahead,” Wyden said in a joint statement Tuesday with Smith. “My goal remains to get this passed in time for families and businesses to benefit in this upcoming tax filing season, and I’m going to pull out all the stops to get that done.”

Smith championed what he said would be “over $600 billion in proven pro-growth, pro-America tax policies with key provisions that support over 21 million jobs.”

Proponents expressed optimism about the plan’s chances, noting how unlikely it had seemed for a bipartisan tax package to come together.

“It’s — I don’t want to say a legislative miracle, but it almost is,” said Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat and a leading proponent of the child tax credit. “Six months ago, there was no chance of the child tax credit.”

Major hurdles remain. Congress remains primarily focused on funding the government before a shutdown deadline Friday, and fractious House Republicans continue to put Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana in a bind.

The deal also faces resistance from many Senate Republicans, and House Democrats have argued that it should do more to expand the child tax credit. Smith and Wyden’s top tax-writing counterparts — Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the senior Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee, and Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho, the senior Republican on the Finance Committee — notably have not endorsed the package.

In a statement Tuesday, Crapo called it “a thoughtful starting point.”

The White House was also noncommittal, with a spokesperson suggesting that President Biden would prefer a broader expansion of the child tax credit.

“The president is proud that the expanded child tax credit he fought for and signed into law cut child poverty nearly in half in 2021 and provided breathing room for tens of millions of families with children,” said the spokesperson, Michael Kikukawa. “He remains committed to fighting for the full expanded child tax credit.”

The effort is a test of whether Congress can pass significant legislation during an election year. Beyond funding the government, lawmakers have been largely focused on the politically contentious negotiations over new immigration policy in exchange for additional military aid to Ukraine.

A new law to expand the child tax credit would be a rare piece of substantive legislation and a political victory for Biden and Democrats, even as Republicans could also promote the business tax breaks and point to the deal as evidence that they are able to govern despite a year of remarkable chaos and a lack of productivity.

“Moving into an election cycle, I think it just becomes considerably more difficult,” Neal, who also noted both parties’ slim margins in each chamber, said last week. “But I think many of us could figure out how to get there.”

The expanded child tax credit cut child poverty rates nearly in half in 2021 and cost an estimated $105.1 billion. It lapsed in 2022, reducing the amount that families could claim per child to levels set by then-president Trump’s tax cuts in 2017 and limiting how much of the credit lower-income families could receive.

The deal announced Tuesday would gradually raise the cap on how much the lowest-income families could receive to match the amount for higher-income families. It would also make the credit more accessible for families with multiple children, allow parents to use their previous year’s earnings to claim a larger credit, and automatically adjust for inflation beginning in the current tax year.

Several House Democrats, including Neal, spent last week pushing for more on the child tax credit — including restoring monthly checks for recipients instead of the current annual payments — and questioning whether the deal truly offered parity for families and businesses, as advertised.

Senate Republicans have expressed skepticism that a deal could become law, highlighting outstanding issues including identifying a legislative vehicle for the package to become law. House Republicans have toiled over the past year to bring up far more minor bills, with a restive right wing emboldened to defy their leaders and block legislation to register their grievances.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.