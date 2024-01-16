A new Republican mom wants to change House rules for postpartum voting

Given Republicans’ deep opposition to proxy voting, the bill Luna plans to introduce to make the change faces long odds to even be given a floor vote. But it raises a novel issue for a male-dominated institution where the average age is nearly 58 — a place that is largely exempt from workplace laws and is still behind in bringing some of its arcane practices in line with modern expectations.

Then, in August, she gave birth to her first child, and her perspective changed. Now, Luna is pressing to allow new mothers in Congress to stay away from Washington immediately after giving birth and designate a colleague to cast votes on the House floor on their behalf.

WASHINGTON — When she arrived in Congress last year, Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a hard-right Republican from Florida, joined the rest of her party in staunchly opposing proxy voting, a practice adopted by House Democrats to allow for remote legislating during the pandemic.

Luna, 34, is only the 12th member of Congress to give birth while in office. Despite her intention to have what she referred to as an all-natural “granola” delivery and quickly return to her duties on Capitol Hill, things did not go according to plan. She suffered from preeclampsia and had to have labor induced, then experienced a difficult delivery and developed mastitis afterward. Pumped full of blood-pressure medication and antibiotics, she was prohibited by her doctor from traveling.

Her plans for an immediate return to Washington were foiled, and Luna was grounded in St. Petersburg as the House faced crucial votes on a stopgap spending plan to avoid a government shutdown, which she vehemently opposed. She was still out when the House took its historic vote to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (She won’t say how she would have voted on that one, calling it “old history.”)

Still smarting about what she considered the unfairness of it all, Luna was inspired to draft the bill she is introducing this week. It would effectively grant new mothers in Congress six weeks of maternity leave from voting, making an exception to House rules that allows them to vote by proxy during that period.

“You plan for one thing, and it totally changes,” Luna said of her expectations of childbirth in a recent interview from her office on Capitol Hill, while her 4-month-old son, Henry, napped in a rocker on her desk. (Luna says she has no child care and brings Henry to the Capitol almost every day she is in Washington, perching him on her desk through most of her meetings.)

“You’re being forced to choose between your career and having a family,” she said. “We’re in way too much of a tech age for that even to be acceptable. What happens if I have to vote on war?”

In the interview, Luna sidestepped a question about why postpartum mothers should get a reprieve from voting on the House floor in person when members dealing with medical conditions that prevent them from traveling, or men helping their wives recover from difficult births such as the one she experienced, do not.

“I’m not tackling that issue,” she said. “Proxy voting has to be treated respectfully and delicately. Republicans could have a one-seat majority and we have a member that’s pregnant.”

Luna is a proud MAGA warrior and combative ally for former president Donald Trump, but motherhood appears to have brought out a slightly more bipartisan perspective, at least when it comes to babies. She said Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat and the minority leader, who constantly rails against lawmakers such as Luna whom he calls “MAGA extremists,” sent her flowers after the birth of her son.

“A lot of members across the board, they love Henry,” she added.

Luna said she planned to gift any future pregnant member — Democrat or Republican — compression socks, which she credits with saving her feet during long days walking around the Capitol complex.

And Luna is cheerleading for women in Congress to have more babies and bring them to Washington.

“Let’s have more members bring their families,” she said. “It would make this place so much more palatable to have kids here.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Jury selected for Trump’s defamation trial in N.Y.

NEW YORK — By the time the judge in the second defamation trial against Donald Trump began explaining the case to the nine-member jury on Tuesday afternoon, the former president had already hit the road.

Trump’s motorcade left the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan a few minutes before jurors returned from lunch, heading to New Hampshire to begin campaigning before next Tuesday’s primary.

Trump sat in the courtroom the entire morning, listening attentively to the jury selection process, sometimes turning around to look at prospective jurors as they answered questions about their voting history and whether they were registered to a political party.

The jurors will decide what damages, if any, he should pay E. Jean Carroll, the writer who is suing Trump for making defamatory statements about her following sexual assault allegations she made against him in 2019.

Before jury selection began, one of Trump’s lawyers, Alina Habba, told the judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, that the former president would testify and wanted to be present every day of the trial, which is expected to last until at least Monday.

NEW YORK TIMES

DeSantis supporters ‘mad and frustrated’ at fast race call

DES MOINES — The mood at the Ron DeSantis watch party was anger and disbelief — not at DeSantis’ clear loss to former president Trump, but at how early the Associated Press called the race.

Representative Chip Roy of Texas, who spoke for the DeSantis campaign at a well-attended caucus site in Clive, said he was told the results before he even got onstage to make the case for the governor.

“Are you kidding me?” an animated Roy told a gaggle of reporters an hour later at the party, held in a West Des Moines hotel ballroom. “They haven’t even started voting yet and heard all the speeches and AP calls it?”

The AP said that its race call, which The New York Times relied upon in reporting its own results, was based on “an analysis of early returns as well as results of AP VoteCast,” its proprietary voter survey system that the outlet said “showed Trump with an insurmountable lead.”

Roy said it could affect how Republicans view the integrity of the election.

“It’s certainly going to raise questions for people in that room for whom it was called before they even got to vote,” Roy said.

Hal Lambert, a campaign donor who flew in from Texas to champion DeSantis, was speaking in support of the candidate at a caucus site when he got a text informing him that Trump had been declared the winner of the caucus.

“It’s election interference,” he said. “They basically called it before anyone had voted.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Hutchinson announces end of presidential campaign

DES MOINES — Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday he would suspend his presidential campaign, concluding a beleaguered effort to offer Republicans an anti-Donald Trump option after Trump dominated the Iowa caucuses and Hutchinson performed below where he was polling.

Hutchinson, 73, never gained traction with Republican voters, who rejected Hutchinson’s argument that Trump was ill-suited to lead the party given his legal troubles.

‘’My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa,’’ Hutchinson said in a statement. ‘’I stand by the campaign I ran. I answered every question, sounded the warning to the GOP about the risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country’s future.’’

Hutchinson, who was polling at about 1 percent among Republicans in Iowa, received 0.2 percent in the Iowa caucuses Monday night, with 191 caucus-goers supporting him. He had operated a near bare-bones campaign for months, mostly hosting small gatherings in early states after missing the cut in all but the first televised debate.

A former federal prosecutor, congressman, and the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration under President George H.W. Bush, Hutchinson said his experience leading Arkansas and working in the federal government equipped him to take on the drug epidemic and grow the economy. He touted his record of passing conservative laws in Arkansas, including one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country at the time, and keeping the state’s businesses and schools open during the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON POST