Ron DeSantis went all in on Iowa to finish a distant second to Trump. What is he going to do next?

“I’m disappointed that Iowa didn’t squash [MAGA],” said Verna Christopher, 61, of Des Moines, who attended DeSantis’s caucus watch party on Monday night. “We were hoping that Iowans would come through and realize that Ron is the best candidate, Trump is a mess, [and] his legal issues are going to drag the Republican party into oblivion.” She continued: “I was hoping Ron would do better, but he got second, so we’re going to keep moving on and supporting him as we can.”

But the future of DeSantis’s campaign remains unclear after his campaign went all in on Iowa and still came approximately 30 percentage points behind former president Trump in a state that DeSantis at one point predicted he would win outright .

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a brief moment of celebration and relief on Monday night after Republican caucus-goers “punched” his ticket by delivering him a second place finish in Iowa’s Monday night caucuses, giving his struggling campaign a much-needed boost.

Still, the second-place finish felt a lot like victory to many of DeSantis’s supporters, who recognize that the biggest forces in the Republican presidential primary are Trump and his unwavering base. And they hoped that Iowa had given DeSantis the energy he needed going forward.

“I hope it keeps snowballing and he keeps picking up more momentum,” said Trevor Heims, 33, who served as a precinct captain for DeSantis in Ankeny and then attended his caucus watch party in West Des Moines. “[There’s] a lot of people that truly believe in him, and I hope it will carry on to other states.” He added that the next few weeks would be “extremely important.”

For DeSantis, a conservative figure trying to position himself as a next-generation Republican leader and a frontline captain in the culture wars, Iowa came to represent the litmus test of voter appetite for a candidate whose popularity may have peaked before he even jumped into the race. There were high expectations across the field, but no one had as much riding on Iowa as DeSantis did.

For any candidate to emerge as a viable alternative to Trump, that person must consolidate non-Trump votes, a competition which has narrowed down to DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who finished third in Iowa, just two percentage points behind DeSantis. Other candidates called it quits, including Vivek Ramaswamy, who finished fourth and endorsed Trump.

“[DeSantis] needed to finish in the top two [in Iowa] and I think he put enough distance between himself and Haley” to start narrowing down the field, said Tim Overlin, 52, of Grimes, who also served as a precinct captain for DeSantis on Monday night.

DeSantis made little mention of what’s next in remarks to supporters at a Sheraton hotel moments after he had been projected the second place finisher. “We have a lot of work to do,” he said after thanking them for their efforts. But his plans included flying to South Carolina on Tuesday to campaign, before ending the day with a televised town hall in New Hampshire, which holds its first-in-the-nation primary Jan. 23.

“While it may take a few more weeks to fully get there, this will be a two-person soon enough,” Andrew Romeo, communications director for the campaign, told the Globe in a statement, predicting Haley would lose her home state of South Carolina in the Republican presidential primary on Feb. 24.

With Iowa over, DeSantis will be entering turf less familiar than Iowa, where he personally spent a lot of time on the ground, touring all 99 counties and where he secured popular Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ endorsement. Never Back Down, a Super PAC that provided critical infrastructure support for DeSantis throughout his campaign, said it knocked approximately a million doors in Iowa, and that it had contacted its target voter home list in the state more than five times.

While there’s national infrastructure to support him (Never Back Down says it has knocked at least 3 million doors nationally), much of DeSantis’s focus had been on Iowa. Now he will have to reckon with states like New Hampshire, where polls have suggested Haley is the more popular Trump alternative.

DeSantis lacks the crassness that many Republicans find off putting about Trump. And the governor has a record that theoretically appeals to many Republican voters — he used the COVID pandemic became a rallying cry against government overreach; he’s passed a conservative agenda in Florida that includes legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community and restricting abortion rights; and he is not afraid to engage in the type of issues President Trump had built his presidency around. Still, there is often a lack of enthusiasm with voters.

Patrick and Gail O’Connor, a Huxley couple who caucused for Trump on Monday night, said they extensively discussed who they would support — perhaps more than any other election — and considered other options.

“I just don’t know why I can’t [support him] … There’s a disconnect,” said Patrick of DeSantis. “I’ve tried and tried, I’ve listened to him, I’ve read his stuff, I’ve given it every opportunity, it just doesn’t click for me.”

Ben Boxleiter, an Ames resident who attended a DeSantis event Thursday before the caucuses and planned to support him, said DeSantis is in a “big uphill battle against Trump.” The way for DeSantis to succeed was more airtime, Boxleiter thought. “Trump got so much free publicity being controversial the first time around,” and Trump was still dominating the coverage.

Hours before caucus goers went to make their preferences known, DeSantis’s campaign was trying to temper expectations. Where DeSantis had once claimed he would win the state outright, his campaign manager in a CNN interview demurred when asked where DeSantis needed to place to claim success.

“I’m not going to answer that directly. We’re going to beat the odds tonight,” James Uthmeier told CNN. He instead set the bar around how other candidates did, noting that expectations were high for Trump given his lead in polling and Haley for the recent momentum she’s had, noting that it’s “second place or bust for her.”

For now, DeSantis is hoping to move into a position where he can inherit other candidates’ voters, and they certainly exist.

Linda Carver, a retired teacher who caucused for Haley in Huxley on Monday, said she was for “anyone other than Trump.” Asked whether she thought there was a pathway to the nomination for someone besides Trump, she answered simply: “It will be interesting I guess from here on out what happens. I just hope that the Republican party does not nominate [Trump]. Period. End of story.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.